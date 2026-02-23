Menu
CM Yogi’s Singapore Visit

In Singapore, CM Yogi holds detailed discussions with GIC on long-term investment Extensive deliberations with the CEO of leading investment institution GIC and his team on investment possibilities in Uttar Pradesh CM briefs GIC CEO on the state’s policy stability, vast consumer market, and rapidly developing infrastructure Possibilities of collaboration in logistics corridors, renewable energy, data centers, integrated townships, and skill development
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

Published 23 February 2026, 09:33 IST

