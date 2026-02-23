In Singapore, CM Yogi holds detailed discussions with GIC on long-term investment
Extensive deliberations with the CEO of leading investment institution GIC and his team on investment possibilities in Uttar Pradesh
CM briefs GIC CEO on the state’s policy stability, vast consumer market, and rapidly developing infrastructure
Possibilities of collaboration in logistics corridors, renewable energy, data centers, integrated townships, and skill development
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.