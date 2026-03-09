Comprehensive Development Plan to be Prepared for Karila Dham: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Karila Dham is Only Temple in Country where Mata Sita is Enshrined with Both Her Sons Karila Dham is Birthplace of Luv - Kush Development Works worth ₹115.35 Crore Announced for Ashoknagar District Chief Minister Participates in Rang Panchami Mela Mahotsav at Karila Dham Chief Minister Offers Prayers to Mata Janaki at Karila Dham Plays Flower Holi with Devotees