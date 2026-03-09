Comprehensive Development Plan to be Prepared for Karila Dham: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
Karila Dham is Only Temple in Country where Mata Sita is Enshrined with Both Her Sons
Karila Dham is Birthplace of Luv - Kush
Development Works worth ₹115.35 Crore Announced for Ashoknagar District
Chief Minister Participates in Rang Panchami Mela Mahotsav at Karila Dham
Chief Minister Offers Prayers to Mata Janaki at Karila Dham
Plays Flower Holi with Devotees
Ritual Worship at Janaki Temple
