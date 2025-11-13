<p><strong>Public Plaza Park to be built on the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj's Arail area, an unparalleled example of Indian and Japanese culture</strong></p><p><strong>The construction is being undertaken by Urban Development at a cost of ₹124 crore</strong></p><p><strong>A Shinto religion 'Torii Gate' will be constructed, symbolizing the passage from the physical world into a spiritual space</strong></p><p><strong>A Zen Garden will be built on the theme of peace, meditation, and self-reflection</strong></p><p><strong>Prayagraj, November 13-</strong> The Sangam city of Prayagraj is recognized as a religious, literary, and cultural hub. The grand and divine organization of the <strong>Mahakumbh 2025</strong> by the Yogi government brought its rich cultural and religious identity to the world. Following this magnificent event, the Kumbh city will now also witness a fusion of <strong>Japanese and Sanatan (Eternal) cultures</strong>.</p><h3>Sangam City Will Bear Witness to the Union of India's Sanatan Culture and Japan's Shinto Culture</h3><p>Despite thousands of kilometers of distance and a difference in language, striking similarities are visible between India's Sanatan culture and Japan's traditional Shinto culture. Both civilizations treat nature as divine, value self-restraint as the highest principle, and consider peace to be the foundation of life. The Kumbh city of Prayagraj is about to become a witness to the blending of these two cultures.</p><p>A <strong>Public Plaza Park</strong> inspired by Japanese architectural and cultural symbols is being constructed here. It is being built by the Urban Development department, with CNDS as the executing agency. Rohit Kumar Rana, Project Manager at CNDS, stated that the park will be built over 3 hectares in the Arail area near the Yamuna river, close to Shivale Park. The assessment has been sent to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. It will use symbols of the <strong>shared architecture</strong> of Indian and Japanese culture.</p><h3>A Confluence of Spirituality in Art and Aesthetics</h3><p>During the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the city emerged as a hub for religious and spiritual parks. Following the construction of Shivale Park and now Sahitya Park in the Arail area, a new achievement is being added. The Public Plaza Park is being constructed on the banks of the Yamuna River.</p><p>Rohit Kumar Rana, Project Manager of the executing agency CNDS, said that the park will have <strong>5 zones</strong>. Every corner of the park will reflect the shared values of Japan's Shinto culture and India's Sanatan culture. A <strong>Torii Gate</strong>, a symbol of Shinto culture, will be built at the park's entrance.</p><p>The park will feature a <strong>Japanese Garden</strong>, including the development of a Miyawaki Forest. Just like Indian temple architecture, Yoga, dance, and music, Japan's Tea Ceremony, Ikebana, and Zen Garden also reflect a spiritual sentiment. A <strong>Zen Park</strong> will also be constructed inside this park. The art of both countries is not merely for decoration but a medium for self-discipline and spiritual practice. The message of harmony, peace, and world brotherhood is inherent in India's <strong>"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"</strong> (The world is one family) and Japan's <strong>"Wa"</strong> philosophy, and this will be reflected in the symbols established here.</p>