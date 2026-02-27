Connect with ‘Heart of India’, Move Forward with Madhya Pradesh: CM Dr. Yadav

Madhya Pradesh to Partner with a Progressing Rajasthan Our Partnership in Investment, Innovation and Development will be Long-Term ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in MP’ Held in Textile City Bhilwara on Investment Prospects in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Invites Investors to Invest in Madhya Pradesh