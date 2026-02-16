Country’s Most Prestigious International Award to be Instituted in Honour of Samrat Vikramaditya: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
₹1.01 Crore Award to Elevate India’s Cultural Prestige on Global Stage
National Award of ₹21 Lakh and Three State-Level Awards of ₹5 Lakh Each to be Established on Ideals of Samrat Vikramaditya
All Shivratri Fairs across State Linked to Vikramotsav
Vikramotsav Gains Global Recognition as International Festival
Ujjain Gearing Up for Grand and Well-Organised Simhastha–2028
Festivals to be Celebrated and Greetings Exchanged as per Auspicious Dates of Vikram Samvat
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Inaugurates Vikramotsav–2026
