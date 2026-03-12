Daughters are Revered from Birth throughout Life in Madhya Pradesh: CM Dr. Yadav

Welfare of Daughters and Women is Our Priority—Government Taking All Necessary Steps Ladli Lakshmi Yojana Improving State’s Gender Ratio Government Schemes Stand with Women at Every Step like Trusted Companion Bhoomi-Poojan Performed for Development Works worth over ₹405.58 Crore in Hatta Chief Minister Gifts Certificates to Eight Girls Who Received HPV Vaccine Hatta to be Renamed Shivkashi New Municipal Building to be Constructed in Hatta—Auditorium to be Built at MLB School New College to be Opened in Patera Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Streams to be Introduced in Hatta College Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Attends Women’s Empowerment Conference in Hatta