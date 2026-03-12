Daughters are Revered from Birth throughout Life in Madhya Pradesh: CM Dr. Yadav
Welfare of Daughters and Women is Our Priority—Government Taking All Necessary Steps
Ladli Lakshmi Yojana Improving State’s Gender Ratio
Government Schemes Stand with Women at Every Step like Trusted Companion
Bhoomi-Poojan Performed for Development Works worth over ₹405.58 Crore in Hatta
Chief Minister Gifts Certificates to Eight Girls Who Received HPV Vaccine
Hatta to be Renamed Shivkashi
New Municipal Building to be Constructed in Hatta—Auditorium to be Built at MLB School
New College to be Opened in Patera
Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Streams to be Introduced in Hatta College
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Attends Women’s Empowerment Conference in Hatta
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.