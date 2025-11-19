Decisions of the Council of Ministers Chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Cabinet Approves Amendments to the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana</strong></p><p><strong>Mission Vatsalya’s Non-Institutional Service Scheme Extended for Five Years</strong></p><p><strong>373 New AYUSH Posts Approved in 13 Districts</strong></p><p><strong>MPCST Recruitment Rules 2025 Approved</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav chaired the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at the Secretariat. The Cabinet approved amendments to the ‘Prime Minister Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana’ concerning the installation of solar pumps for irrigation. Under the revised provisions, farmers will now have the option to receive a solar pump of one higher capacity than their currently sanctioned level. Accordingly, farmers with a 3 HP temporary electricity connection will be eligible for a 5 HP solar pump, while those with a 5 HP connection will be able to obtain a 7.5 HP solar pump.</p><p>In the first phase of the scheme, the benefits of solar pumps will be extended to farmers who either have temporary electricity connections or are currently un-electrified. Under the revised provisions, farmers with temporary electricity connections will need to contribute only 10% of the installation cost for solar pumps up to 7.5 HP, as the government will extend a 90% subsidy.</p><p>The Government of India’s KUSUM-B Scheme has been operational in Madhya Pradesh under the name ‘Prime Minister Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana’ since January 24, 2025, and is being implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Energy Development Corporation. The Cabinet observed that the revised provisions will help the state reduce its expenditure on electricity subsidies for agricultural pumps and bring down distribution losses incurred by power distribution companies.</p><p><strong>Approval for Non-Institutional Service Scheme under Mission Vatsalya</strong></p><p>The Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Non-Institutional Service Scheme under Mission Vatsalya, including Sponsorship, Foster Care and After Care, across all districts of the state for the next five years. Eligible children will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 under this scheme. Children leaving child care institutions after completing 18 years of age will be linked with employment-oriented training through After Care to empower them economically.</p><p>The scheme benefits children of widowed, divorced or abandoned mothers, orphans, children living with extended families, children of parents suffering from incurable diseases, children of parents unable to provide physical and economic care and children requiring care as per Juvenile Justice Act 2015 such as homeless, disaster-affected, child laborers, victims of child prostitution, AIDS affected, street children, runaways, disabled, missing, exploited, and abused children.</p><p>The total expenditure for implementing Mission Vatsalya will be ₹1,022.40 crore, with ₹408.96 crore as the state share and ₹613.44 crore as the central share, benefiting 33,346 children. If the Government of India revises the scheme guidelines within the approved period, the revised guidelines will be effective during that period.</p><p><strong>Approval of 373 New Posts in AYUSH Hospitals</strong></p><p>The Cabinet has authorised 373 posts and 806 human resource services on a call basis to operate 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in 12 districts and a 30-bed hospital in Barwani district. The sanctioned posts include 52 Class-1 posts, 91 Class-2 posts and 230 Class-3 posts. The annual financial burden for these regular posts will be ₹25.57 crore. The approved human resource services comprise 91 Class-2 posts, 117 Class-3 posts, and 598 Class-4 posts. The management of these human resources will be undertaken through the National AYUSH Mission.</p><p><strong>Approval of Service Rules and Conditions for Recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved the 2025 recruitment and service rules for scientists, officers, and staff of the MP Science and Technology Council. Given the ongoing advancements in science and technology applications, there is a constant need for highly qualified scientists in the council, which runs centers for remote sensing, rural technology use, climate change research, space science research, and advanced research & equipment facilities.</p><p>The decision included acceptance of service structure and recruitment rules for non-scientific categories and a plan for upgrading the scientific cadre in the future to meet research and innovation needs. The ban on recruitment for new posts, which started on May 11, 2015, was lifted. The council acts as the nodal agency for implementing scientific and technological schemes in the state.</p><p><strong>Approval to Provide Revised (7th) Pay Scale Benefits to Medico-Legal Institution Officers</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved the extension of revised pay scale benefits (7th Pay Commission) to officers of the Medico-Legal Institution, effective January 1, 2016, thereby placing them on par with the Public Health and Medical Department. The estimated financial burden for arrears is ₹93 lakh.</p><p><strong>Approval of Amendments in Social Impact Bond Scheme</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved amendments to the Social Impact Bond (SIB) implemented in the state. The Institutional Finance Commissioner has been appointed as Member Secretary of the State Steering Committee. A budget of ₹100 crore earmarked for the scheme has been shifted from the Social Justice Department to the Finance Department’s BCO section. The Project Implementation Department has been authorised to select appropriate technical agencies, and the Finance Department will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the scheme.</p><p><strong>Approval for Creation of New Posts in Newly Formed District Legal Services Authority, Agra-Malwa</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved the creation of nine new posts in the newly constituted District Legal Services Authority, Agra-Malwa. Posts include one Secretary, one District Legal Aid Officer, one Assistant Grade-2, two Assistant Grade-3, two Order Implementers, and two Peons. The total annual financial burden will be ₹59.42 lakh. The Cabinet meeting began with the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.</p>