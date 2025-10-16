Deepotsav lights up potters’ homes, bringing new opportunities to Ayodhya’s youth

<p>Yogi govt illuminating lives of Ayodhya’s potter families since Deepotsav's launch in 2017</p><p>Artisans today earning in lakhs, not in thousands </p><p>Deepotsav creates employment for hundreds of potter families, revives traditional craft of clay lamps </p><p>With the adoption of electric wheels, production has increased significantly, blending tradition with technology</p><p>Clay lamp finds new identity and pride of place in celebrations</p><p>Ayodhya poised to set new record with 26,11,101 lamps, adding another golden chapter to its Deepotsav legacy </p><p><strong>Ayodhya, October 16</strong></p><p>Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Deepotsav in 2017, the festival has not only illuminated Ayodhya but also brightened the lives of local potter families. Once compelled to migrate for work, many youths are now self-reliant, reviving the city’s traditional clay artistry. The celebration has become a powerful symbol of cultural pride and economic revival.</p><p>This year, Ayodhya is poised to set a new record by lighting 26,11,101 lamps during the ninth Deepotsav. Under the Chief Minister’s direction, preparations are in full swing, with students, officials, and volunteers from Avadh University working tirelessly to make the festival another historic spectacle.</p><p>Brij Kishore Prajapati, a potter from Jaisinghpur village, said his family has been making diyas every year since the launch of Deepotsav. This time, they have received an order for two lakh diyas. “The Deepotsav tradition started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given families like ours steady employment. Today, we are self-reliant,” he said with pride.</p><p>Potters are abandoning traditional methods and using modern electric wheels. This has not only increased production, but also improved the quality of the diyas. Over 40 potter families in Jaisinghpur village are working day and night to make clay diyas for the festival.</p><p>Before 2017, these potters struggled to make ends meet. Their lives have completely changed since Deepotsav celebrations began in Ayodhya. Previously, these families earned 20,000 to 25,000 rupees a month, but now, during the festival alone, they earn lakhs of rupees.</p><p>Pinky Prajapati of Sohawal says that this year she has received an order to make one lakh diyas. She said, "Earlier, diyas were sold cheaply during Diwali, but now, thanks to the government's call, they are fetching good prices in the market."</p><p>On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clay diyas are being given priority during the festival of lights. This has led to a large number of orders for local potters. There is a festive atmosphere in Jaisinghpur, Vidyakund, Sohawal, and the surrounding villages.</p><p>Hundreds of entire families, including local Ayodhya residents Ram Bhavan Prajapati, Guddu Prajapati, Raju Prajapati, Jagannath Prajapati, Sunil Prajapati, and Santosh Prajapati, are busy kneading clay, shaping, drying, and selling diyas. </p><p><strong>Know when and how many diyas were lit.</strong></p><p><strong>Year Dipaval (Lights) Lit</strong></p><p>2017 1.71 lakh</p><p>2018 3.01 lakh</p><p>2019 4.04 lakh</p><p>2020 6.06 lakh</p><p>2021 9.41 lakh</p><p>2022 15.76 lakh</p><p>2023 22.23 lakh</p><p>2024 25.12 lakh</p>