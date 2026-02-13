Delhi artisans to gain access to global markets as CM Rekha Gupta approves ‘CM Skill Development Scheme’

12 days of training, ₹4,800 stipend, and direct access to digital marketplaces “This is not just a scheme, but the beginning of a self-reliant future for our artisans,” says CM Rekha Gupta “This initiative will give thousands of families a chance to become self-reliant,” says Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa