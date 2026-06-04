Development Gains Double Momentum under the Double-Engine Government: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari for the Union Cabinet’s approval of two road infrastructure projects worth ₹4,415.60 crore in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is benefiting from a double-engine government, and therefore the pace of development in the State has also doubled. He noted that this significant gift from the Central Government will accelerate the overall development of the tribal-dominated districts of Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani, while also creating employment opportunities for thousands of local residents.</p><p>At its meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved two major road development projects on NH-347B. These include the upgradation of the 125.01-km Hivarkhedi–Roshnai–Ashapur–Rudhi section into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders and the widening of the 108.643-km Deshgaon–Julwania section from two lanes to four lanes under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).</p><p>The total project length is 233.653 km, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹4,415.60 crore. As part of the project, a 16.20-km-long greenfield bypass will also be developed in Khargone district.</p><p>The upgraded corridor will significantly improve road connectivity in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen multimodal integration by connecting six PM Gati Shakti economic nodes.</p><p>The project will seamlessly connect key economic, social, and logistics centres across the State. The corridor will link six PM Gati Shakti economic hubs, including one textile cluster, two Mega Food Parks, one industrial park, and two super thermal power plants. It will also connect five social centres, including two Aspirational Districts—Khandwa and Barwani—and three tribal-dominated districts—Betul, Khandwa, and Khargone.</p><p>In addition, the corridor will connect five major logistics hubs, including two major railway stations, two airports, and one Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP). This enhanced connectivity and multimodal integration will facilitate faster movement of goods and passengers, strengthening economic activity and regional development across the region.</p>