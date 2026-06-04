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Development Gains Double Momentum under the Double-Engine Government: CM Dr. Yadav

Union Cabinet Approves Two Major Road Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Yadav Expresses Gratitude to PM Shri Modi and Union Minister Shri Gadkari
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Published 04 June 2026, 05:44 IST

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