<p><strong>Grand Concluding Ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee and 19th National Jamboree of The Bharat Scouts and Guides</strong></p><p><strong>Youth will carry the memories of Uttar Pradesh to their respective regions and work to advance the vision of 'Young India' and 'World Brotherhood': Chief Minister</strong></p><p><strong>Jamboree Reminded Me of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Scheduled for Early 2025: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taught the youth that <strong>discipline is the first cornerstone of life</strong>. Only a disciplined youth can participate in taking the nation to new heights with <strong>indomitable courage</strong>. For the past five days, the capital city of Lucknow has been witnessing the discipline, patience, and the capacity of India's youth energy to understand challenges. The CM called upon the youth who have come from every corner of Uttar Pradesh, the country, and the world through the Jamboree, to carry the memories of Uttar Pradesh to their respective regions and work to advance the vision of 'India' and 'World Brotherhood'.</p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the concluding ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee and 19th National Jamboree of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, held on Friday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at the Defence Expo Ground, Sector-15 Vridavan Yojana.</p><h3>If Mahakumbh Happened in Prayagraj, a 'Mahakumbh' of Youth Energy is Underway at the Jamboree</h3><p>CM Yogi Adityanath said that the 19th Jamboree of these 'Futures of India', symbols of youth energy, was held in the capital of UP, Lucknow, this time. Uttar Pradesh got the opportunity to host it after 61 years. The Jamboree has brought to mind the Prayagraj Mahakumbh scheduled for early 2025. While 66 crore devotees from the country and the world came to Prayagraj, here at the Jamboree, youth have arrived from several countries around the world and every corner of India, carrying the spirit of world peace, unity, and world brotherhood. A Mahakumbh of these youth, symbols of youth energy eager to do something new in the world, is taking place here.</p><h3>Jamboree's Theme Aligns with PM Modi's Vision</h3><p>CM Yogi said that the Jamboree's theme, 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Yuva' (Developed India-Developed Youth), aligns with PM Modi's vision. For the past five days, the Jamboree's programs, discipline, self-restraint, and the various types of adventure and positive activities taking place here have continuously infused new energy in everyone. The CM applauded the team associated with the organization of the Jamboree and said that such a large program of the Scouts and Guides was organized because of the <strong>spirit of teamwork</strong>. CM Yogi told the youth that by associating with these 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (One India-Great India) programs, all of you have worked to advance PM Modi's concept of a Developed India through the Jamboree.</p><h3>Attendees</h3><p>Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma, Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, National President of The Bharat Scouts and Guides Dr. Anil Jain, UP President Dr. Mahendra Singh, National Chief Commissioner K.K. Khandelwal, State Chief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, and others were present at the ceremony.</p>