Do not step out unnecessarily in the extreme heat, take special care of your family: Chief Minister
Public service, security and good governance are the government’s commitment: Chief Minister
CM Yogi interacted with people who came to the ‘Janata Darshan’ and listened to every visitor’s problem
Directed officials to resolve issues within the fixed time limit
A woman from Bihar came to meet the Chief Minister, CM Yogi greeted her
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