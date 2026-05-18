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Do not step out unnecessarily in the extreme heat, take special care of your family: Chief Minister

Public service, security and good governance are the government’s commitment: Chief Minister CM Yogi interacted with people who came to the ‘Janata Darshan’ and listened to every visitor’s problem Directed officials to resolve issues within the fixed time limit A woman from Bihar came to meet the Chief Minister, CM Yogi greeted her
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:44 IST

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