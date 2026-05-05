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Do not worry, every problem will be resolved: Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of 200 people during Janata Darshan Officials should show prompt sensitivity to public issues and ensure transparent resolution: Chief Minister
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:14 IST

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