Do not worry, every problem will be resolved: Chief Minister

<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people and listened to their problems during the Janata Darshan organized on Tuesday morning at Gorakhnath Temple. Assuring those who came to meet him, he said, "Do not worry, the government will ensure effective resolution of every problem." During this, the Chief Minister instructed officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public grievances and ensure transparent disposal.</p><p>During the Janata Darshan held on Tuesday morning at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister met around 200 people. He himself reached out to the people seated on chairs in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan and listened to their problems. He collected their application letters and gave necessary directions to the officials standing nearby for resolving the issues. </p><p>For the disposal of problems related to different matters, he referred the applications to the concerned administrative and police officials and directed that all issues must be resolved in a time-bound and impartial manner.</p><p>On complaints related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister told administrative and police officials that if any influential person is forcibly occupying someone’s land, strict legal action must be taken against them. As in every Janata Darshan, some people also came seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment will stop due to lack of funds. </p><p>He directed officials that estimates for advanced treatment of all needy individuals should be prepared promptly by the administration. As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately provide the required funds. Some women had come with their children to the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister showered affection on the children and blessed them while giving chocolates.</p><p>During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, the daily routine of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained traditional on Tuesday morning. He offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath, considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva, at the temple and paid respects at the samadhi sthal of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath.</p><p>Whenever the Chief Minister is at Gorakhnath Temple, Gau sewa remains an integral part of his routine. On Tuesday morning, while touring the temple premises, he visited the cowshed and spent some time there. At the cowshed, the Chief Minister gently patted the cows, showed affection, and fed them jaggery with his own hands.</p>