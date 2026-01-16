‘Double-Engine Sarkar’ Setting New Benchmarks of Development: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p>Stalled investment projects revived nationwide through Project Monitoring Group and ‘PRAGATI’ platform<br>Decades-pending projects made possible under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi<br>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shares updates on national projects in Madhya Pradesh</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that strong leadership by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and effective coordination between the Centre and the State under the ‘Double-Engine Sarkar’ have accelerated infrastructure development across the country. With the launch of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform, long-stalled investment projects nationwide have been reactivated. This institutional mechanism has brought all stakeholders from the Centre and States onto a single platform, expediting decision-making.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, clear policy direction and proactive governance have enabled the time-bound completion of projects that had been pending for decades. Understanding systemic reforms alongside political dynamics is essential, he added. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shared the achievements of the PMG,realised through strong Centre–State coordination, with media representatives. Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain made a presentation on PRAGATI.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav informed that Madhya Pradesh has received 209 major projects through various Union Ministries. Of these, 108 central development projects with an investment of ₹2,61,340 crore have been completed. 101 projects with a total cost exceeding ₹5,24,471 crore are currently under implementation. The State has achieved a 97% success rate in executing central projects. These include 14 projects of the Ministry of Railways, 13 of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 5 of the Ministry of Power, and key projects of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The Centre and the State are jointly advancing wildlife tourism initiatives; cheetahs have now made Kuno National Park their home. The PM MITRA Park at Dhar will benefit cotton-growing farmers.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav emphasised that inter-governmental coordination is the State’s greatest strength. When departments work in sync, development doubles in speed. He noted that Prime Minister Shri Modi transformed governance from being merely procedural to outcome-oriented and accountable, with direct monitoring of each project’s progress, bottlenecks, and solutions. Earlier, large schemes often looked impressive on paper but faltered on the ground due to poor inter-departmental coordination. Under Prime Minister Shri Modi’s leadership, the PMG and PRAGATI portals have dismantled outdated systems and turned seemingly impossible projects into reality, rationalising development in line with national needs.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that through PRAGATI and the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), Madhya Pradesh has established a robust ecosystem in which the Centre and the State work together to ensure the timely completion of critical infrastructure projects by leveraging modern technology. Under Prime Minister Shri Modi, India has achieved historic milestones in time, cost, and trust. Fulfilling responsibilities with results is the hallmark of good governance, and India has built a distinctive global image under its leadership. He further stated that while political differences may exist among States, every State is vital to national development. Through PRAGATI, effective and national-interest-oriented utilisation of sub-surface resources will be ensured. Officials of the Government of India will proactively resolve procedural challenges across States and Ministries via the portal. While the Ken–Betwa River Linking Project did not receive due attention earlier, work on three river projects is now underway in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, reflecting improved Centre–State coordination.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav highlighted that the 285-km Jabalpur–Gondia gauge conversion project has established a direct, higher-capacity rail link between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Connectivity from Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, and Seoni to major cities, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, has significantly improved. Trains will now run directly from Jabalpur to Gondia, Kolkata, and Chennai. The State has also received the ₹18,500-crore Indore–Manmad rail line, which will also benefit Ujjain.</p><p>Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain said the PRAGATI platform was launched on 25 March 2015 in his presentation. At its inauguration, Prime Minister Shri Modi had said, <em><strong>“Today the world is watching India with great curiosity. At such a time, it is essential that India’s governance becomes more effective and sensitive. The PRAGATI portal is a significant step in this direction.”</strong></em> The 50th PRAGATI meeting was held on 31 December 2025. He stated that the PMG and PRAGATI portals have ensured swift, result-oriented resolution of infrastructure projects and citizen grievances. The digital, interactive and accountability-driven PRAGATI platform has translated the ethos of “execution over policy, delivery over announcements, and solutions over reviews.”</p><p>Providing details of ongoing central projects, Shri Jain said that 209 projects in Madhya Pradesh are under PMG monitoring, spanning the sectors of energy, transport, telecommunications, power generation, roads & highways, railways, coal, oil & gas, metro rail, renewable energy and urban infrastructure. Of 322 issues identified in PMG reviews, the State resolved 312. Similarly, under PRAGATI, 39 projects were reviewed; of 124 issues, 120 were resolved. Overall, Madhya Pradesh has resolved 97% of issues across PMG and PRAGATI reviews.</p><p>Shri Jain added that Madhya Pradesh has set new national benchmarks in efficiency and speed of land acquisition for central projects. The State is emerging as an energy and transport hub, with a strong concentration of road, rail, and power projects. Work is underway on 77 road and highway projects, and this sustained momentum in projects and programs is ensuring the nation’s progress.</p>