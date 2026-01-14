E-governance will ensure paperless work processes, time savings and transparency in the state: CM Dr. Yadav
CM Dr. Yadav arrived at the Council of Ministers meeting carrying a tablet
Held discussions on Sankalp Se Samadhan Campaign, Clean Drinking Water Campaign, and enrichment of biodiversity in the state
Issued special instructions to remain vigilant against the use of Chinese kite string
CM Dr. Yadav addressed the ministers before the Cabinet meeting
