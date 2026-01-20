Engagements with Global Investors—Discussions Held on Investment Opportunities in MP

<p>Talks Held with JBIC, Reliance, Jiostar and Bloomberg on Renewable Energy</p><p>Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Rakesh Shukla met representatives of several leading global and national institutions in Davos on Monday to hold detailed discussions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The interactions covered diverse aspects of renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, media and industrial cooperation.</p><p><strong>Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)</strong></p><p>During discussions with Shri Shigeto Hashiyama, Representative Director and Executive Managing Director of JBIC, issues related to JBIC-supported projects in Madhya Pradesh were reviewed. Deliberations also covered manufacturing sector policies, yen loans, collaborative tie-ups, and opportunities in renewable energy, including solar power. Minister Shri Shukla highlighted the state’s agricultural potential, land availability and rich natural resources, and outlined extensive investment opportunities in renewable energy, food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textiles.</p><p><strong>Reliance Industries Limited</strong></p><p>Discussions were held with officials of Reliance Industries Limited on ongoing and potential partnerships in the renewable energy sector in Madhya Pradesh. Special focus was placed on bio-energy projects in the Chambal region.</p><p><strong>Jiostar</strong></p><p>In the meeting with Jiostar officials, discussions focused on branding Madhya Pradesh’s tourism and travel destinations through video and audio documentation. A consensus was reached on showcasing the state’s natural and cultural heritage on international platforms such as National Geographic.</p><p><strong>Bloomberg Media</strong></p><p>Discussions with Sushri Sunita Rajan, Managing Director of Bloomberg Media, focused on connecting Madhya Pradesh with key stakeholders in national and international business and policy circles. Possibilities for the state’s representation at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, scheduled to be held in India in October and proposed to be attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, were also discussed.</p>.<p><strong>Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)</strong></p><p>Shri Pradeep Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, held detailed discussions on existing and upcoming renewable energy projects. Deliberations covered implementation, financial support and future prospects of solar, wind, bio-energy and other renewable energy projects, as well as IREDA’s role in promoting clean and green energy in the state.</p><p>IREDA was apprised of Madhya Pradesh’s favourable policies, adequate land availability and investor-friendly environment. Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation and work towards positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leading state in the renewable energy sector.</p><p><strong>Tech Mahindra</strong></p><p>A meeting was held with Shri Harshul Asnani, Chairman of Tech Mahindra, to discuss the company’s potential entry and expansion in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions focused on expanding IT and BPO operations in Tier-2 cities to enhance talent access and generate employment opportunities. Coordination with educational and training institutions was highlighted as a means to promote skill development and job-oriented training for local youth.</p><p>Investment opportunities in the IT and BPO segments were discussed in detail. State officials presented Madhya Pradesh’s strong infrastructure, improved quality of life and skilled workforce as key investment advantages. It was noted that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging in IT and digital services, and remains committed to ensuring a supportive policy framework and seamless facilitation for investors. The engagements in Davos are expected to provide fresh momentum to technology investment and employment generation in the state.</p><p>Minister Shri Rakesh Shukla stated that Madhya Pradesh is emerging rapidly as an attractive investment destination due to investor-friendly policies, stable governance and abundant resources. He added that such dialogues would help accelerate the state’s sustainable development and green energy goals.</p>