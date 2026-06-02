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Ensure every needy person receives the benefits of welfare schemes: Chief Minister

CM Yogi meets around 200 people during Janata Darshan CM directs officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public grievances
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:28 IST

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