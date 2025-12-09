Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Ensure excellence in every urban development work: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav reviews Urban Development & Housing Department Presentation on two years of achievements and innovations Directives Issued for Upcoming Action Plan
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:09 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us