<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Urges Urban Bodies to Ensure the Highest Quality in Infrastructure Projects.The identity of the urban local bodies should be defined not merely by the number of works completed, but by their quality and durability. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed the Urban Development and Rural Development Departments to work in coordination on the concept of ‘Urban–Rural Cluster’.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed the review meeting of the Urban Development & Housing Department at the Convention Centre in Khajuraho on Monday. Urban Development & Housing Minister Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of State Smt. Pratima Bagri, Chief Secretary, Shri Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Additional Chief Secretary, Shri Sanjay Dubey, along with departmental officers, were present.</p><p><strong>Major Achievements of Two Years</strong></p><ul><li><p>Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 9.46 lakh houses approved, 8.77 lakh completed; 1.64 lakh permanent houses constructed in two years; ₹1,749.17 crore DBT transferred to 2.65 lakh beneficiaries; 96,903 house warming ceremonies conducted; and 50,143 new houses sanctioned under PMAY 2.0.</p></li><li><p>Under AMRUT Mission 1.0, 204 water-sewer projects completed across 32 cities with an investment of ₹4,921 crore; 5.06 lakh sewerage and 6.87 lakh tap connections provided. Under AMRUT 2.0, 321 works have been completed and 732 are ongoing across 413 cities, with real-time monitoring through the ‘AMRIT Rekha’ app.</p></li><li><p>Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 21.50 lakh tons of legacy waste were disposed of across 54 out of 110 urban bodies; 14 bodies received national awards; Indore ranked first and Jabalpur second; 202-star ratings, 24 Water Plus certifications, 338 ODF++ status, and 64,000 sanitation workers benefited from schemes.</p></li><li><p>Madhya Pradesh submitted the country’s largest claim of ₹1306 crore under SASCI 2025–26.</p></li><li><p>Under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, the state secured first place in PRAISE and SPARK Awards; 2.66 crore meals served under Deendayal Rasoi; 2.44 lakh people sheltered in 117 shelters; loans worth ₹54.8 crore to 4,111 beneficiaries; 10,128 SHGs formed; and ₹1122.11 crore loans provided to 2.90 lakh street vendors with ₹32.35 crore cashback for 5.55 lakh vendors.</p></li><li><p>Under NCAP, Indore and Jabalpur ranked first and second, respectively; 71.84 lakh saplings were planted under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”; Ujjain and Jabalpur were selected under CITIIS 2.0, with projects worth ₹31.35 crore approved.</p></li><li><p>In e-governance, GIS-based maps were prepared for 413 bodies through ‘Garuda Portal’; property surveys were completed in 305 bodies, resulting in 147% revenue increase; 12,896 cases were resolved through ALPASS; 24,209 cases were approved under ABPAS; online services generated ₹482 crore revenue, and 5.85 lakh (93.66%) complaints resolved out of 6.24 lakh under CM Helpline.</p></li><li><p>Under Mission Karmayogi, 63,195 employees registered; 1.24 lakh online courses completed; training imparted to 371 public representatives and 4,236 officers; 1.50 lakh employees added to AeBAS; and ₹100 crore provisioned for the ‘Geeta Bhavan Yojana.’</p></li><li><p>The Housing Board developed 1,954 buildings and 1,296 plots, allotted 170.80 acres of land, completed six re-densification projects, made documents available on DigiLocker, and sold properties worth ₹531.10 crore through MP Online.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Departmental Innovations</strong></p><p>· Under the Atmanirbhar Nagar Program, a reduction in high-pressure connection demand resulted in annual savings of ₹6.4 crore. Improvements in power factor helped avoid penalties, and the removal of 275 unnecessary connections resulted in monthly savings of ₹60 lakh. Additional savings of ₹29 crore have been targeted. A fleet management portal was also launched to monitor vehicle fuel consumption.</p><p>· Infrastructure reforms include mandatory utility ducts on 18-meter master plan roads; 5% additional performance guarantee for road restoration above 30%; the establishment of the Urban Quality Control Cell and mobile testing labs; flexible zoning and digital land-use conversion implemented; roads with a lifespan of 50 years introduced; and BRSR being integrated into all works.</p><p><strong>Three-Year Action Plan</strong></p><p>· Target approval of 6 lakh houses under PMAY 2.0, promotion of ARH–AHP model, and special land-use strategy in major municipal corporations.</p><p>· Under AMRUT 2.0 (2025–27), ₹1440 crore water projects, 9.99 lakh tap connections, 7.90 lakh sewer connections, rejuvenation of 420 water structures, development of 389 parks, and SCADA-based real-time water supply monitoring.</p><p>· Under PM SVANidhi, 6,71,332 new loan cases, 289 new Deendayal Rasoi centres, and provision for operation and maintenance of 128 shelters.</p><p>· Under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the establishment of 8 bio-CNG plants, disposal of 36 lakh MT legacy waste, 44 sanitary landfills, 339 MRF/compost units, 3 C&D plants, and construction of 386 STPs in 353 small towns.</p><p>· Under the Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Scheme Phase-4, works worth ₹1586 crore are to be completed; Phase-5 includes the development of master plan roads worth ₹5000 crore; 472 e-buses to be operational by March 2026; bus depots and charging facilities to be developed; new STPs under Namami Gange; and expansion of flyovers and parking in cities.</p><p>· Institutional reforms include the notification of an Integrated Municipal Act within a year, restructuring of all cadres by April 2026, creation of an Urban Revenue Service under Section 86, a ₹100 crore incentive for Atmanirbhar Nagar, and the establishment of EV, IT, Asset Management, and Green Divisions in MPUDC.</p><p>· MPUDC to set up a 250 MW floating solar plant at Birsinghpur at a cost of ₹1750 crore under the PPP model.</p><p>· 6-km Indore Metro corridor to start operations from May 2025 and 7-km Bhopal Metro corridor from December 2025; complete routes to be operational by 2028; LAP/TOD/VCF to generate major revenue in both cities.</p><p>· The T&CP Department will prepare GIS-based master plans for 38 cities, implement the Metropolitan Region Act, expand the TDR portal, implement TOD policy, and plan integrated development for Simhastha 2028.</p>