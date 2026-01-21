Everstone Group Eyes Investments in Manufacturing, Renewable Energy and Food Processing in Madhya Pradesh

<p>On the second day of the World Economic Forum–2026 in Davos, discussions with industry leaders continued. As part of this series, Madhya Pradesh Government officials held a meeting on Tuesday at the Madhya Pradesh State Lounge with Shri Jayant Sinha, President of the Everstone Group and former Union Minister, to discuss investment and industrial collaboration opportunities in the state.</p><p>During the meeting, officials highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s strong presence in the automobile and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Information was shared on the emerging EV and automobile clusters around Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal, the state’s established capabilities in the textile and apparel industry, and its strong base in the renewable energy sector.</p><p>During the meeting, officials highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s strong presence in the automobile and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Information was shared on the emerging EV and automobile clusters around Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal, the state’s established capabilities in the textile and apparel industry, and its strong base in the renewable energy sector.</p><p>During the discussions, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Rakesh Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Manu Shrivastava, Shri Manish Singh, and Principal Secretary Shri Raghavendra Kumar Singh also deliberated with industry representatives on available investment opportunities in equipment and component manufacturing, including solar panels, batteries, ingots and wafers. The state government provided details of its investor-friendly land acquisition framework, identified areas near Bhopal and Hoshangabad as suitable for manufacturing-led investments, and highlighted the state’s growing domestic demand.</p><p>Shri Jayant Sinha, President of the Everstone Group, briefed officials on the group’s portfolio and investment priorities, highlighting its interest in scalable platforms, long-term infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors. Both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions in the future for potential collaboration and investment in food processing, renewable energy and related sectors. The dialogue reflects Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to forging strong partnerships with global investors in pursuit of a manufacturing-led growth strategy and sustainable economic development.</p>