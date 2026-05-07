<p>As a result of the farmer-friendly policies of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and the proactive efforts of the Mandi Board, the Hon’ble High Court of Jabalpur has issued orders for payment of ₹96 lakh 51 thousand 500 to 64 farmers following an appeal filed by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (Mandi Samiti), Chaurai. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that injustice against farmers will not be tolerated at any cost in the state.</p><p>The Mandi Committee took prompt action after the registered licensed firm Gyatashree Traders, Chaurai, failed to make payment to farmers for the notified agricultural produce purchased from them. The Court Tehsildar, Chaurai, issued an RRC for recovery from the firm, following which ₹96,51,500 was recovered and deposited into the account of the Mandi Committee.</p><p>Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board Shri Kumar Purushottam took swift action. After permission could not be secured from the Civil Court/District Court, a petition was filed in the High Court of Jabalpur on behalf of the Mandi Committee through an advocate. On 30 April 2026, the Hon’ble High Court delivered a decision in favour of the farmers and approved the payment.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, “Every single grain of produce is valuable. Transparency in the mandi system and timely payment are our top priorities.” He directed officials of the Mandi Board to ensure that all mandi committees across the state make timely payments to farmers under all circumstances and that no negligence is shown in this regard.</p><p>The Mandi Board has issued special instructions to all mandi secretaries stating that farmers’ interests are paramount and that strict action will be taken against negligence. In compliance with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, the payment process to farmers will be completed by the Chaurai Mandi Committee within the stipulated time frame.</p>