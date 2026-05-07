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Every Grain of Produce is Valuable, Delay in Payment will not be Tolerated: CM Dr. Yadav

CM Dr. Yadav’s Farmer-Friendly Policies Ensure Nearly ₹1 Crore for 64 Chaurai Farmers Timely Payments must be ensured in All Mandis, Strict Action will be Taken Against Negligence
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:48 IST

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