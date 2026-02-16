Every parcel of land in Delhi to get its own ‘Aadhaar Card’; 14-digit Unique Identification (ULPIN) to be issued

Implementation of ‘Bhu-Aadhaar’ will put an end to boundary disputes in Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta New digital land map of Delhi to be prepared using drone survey and high-resolution imagery A powerful digital weapon against corruption and land disputes: CM Rekha Gupta ‘A revolutionary step towards realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Digital India vision on the ground’