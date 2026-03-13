Menu
Example of self-reliance through Chiteri folk art: Jhansi’s Pratibha becomes a successful entrepreneur

Received an interest-free loan of ₹4.5 lakh under the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign, linking traditional Chiteri art with jute bags and gift products Through Rachnatmak Arts, 25 women have gained employment by connecting local art with the market Bundelkhand’s cultural identity gets a new boost
Published 13 March 2026, 12:22 IST

