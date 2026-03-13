Example of self-reliance through Chiteri folk art: Jhansi’s Pratibha becomes a successful entrepreneur
Received an interest-free loan of ₹4.5 lakh under the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign, linking traditional Chiteri art with jute bags and gift products
Through Rachnatmak Arts, 25 women have gained employment by connecting local art with the market
Bundelkhand’s cultural identity gets a new boost
