Expressing confidence in public support, CM Yogi says, we do not create problems, we provide solutions

CM Yogi inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 19 projects worth ₹655 crore in Deoria CM says double-engine government transformed UP from a state plagued by chaos into a new model of development, security, and heritage Deoria, which once struggled with single-lane roads, now has four-lane connectivity, says Chief Minister Chief Minister directs officials to operationalize Kushinagar Agricultural University from the new academic session The people of Deoria gave massive support by ensuring victory on all seven seats in 2022; the govt will not allow any development project in Deoria to stop, says CM