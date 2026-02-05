Farmers now get loans through e-KCC in just 5 minutes: CM Yogi

<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath releases State Focus Paper in State Credit Seminar 2026-27</p><p>Digital governance brings relief to farmers, Uttar Pradesh economy strengthened through FPOs, cooperatives and MSMEs: CM Yogi</p><p>Low-interest loans empower small and marginal farmers, digitisation of cooperatives increases transparency and accountability</p><p>CM appeals Banks to simplify loan conditions for ‘Annadata Kisan’</p><p>Through technology, training and value addition, Uttar Pradesh is realising its unlimited potential</p><p><strong>Lucknow, 5 February.</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Digital governance has completely transformed the loan approval system in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, when ‘Annadata Kisan’ went to take loans through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), they had to wait anywhere between 25 days to one month. Today, the farmer is receiving loan facilities within just five minutes through e-KCC”. </p><p>CM also added, for the year 2026-27, our agricultural credit target of ₹3 lakh crore reflects a 13 percent increase compared to earlier years. This is good governance, and we must move forward with even greater strength in this direction.</p><p>The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering on Thursday at Lok Bhawan during the release of the State Focus Paper in State Credit Seminar 2026-27. </p><p>He said that today the government and Annadata Kisan (Farmers) are jointly thinking about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in agriculture. </p><p>Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Budget has announced an AI Agriculture Platform, and Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly in this direction. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured several Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on the stage.</p><p>The Chief Minister said, The models presented at the seminar are an inspiration for the entire state. The Kasya Milk Producer FPO, operated by differently-abled persons and having 1,005 members, is a living example of this. </p><p>In regions like eastern Uttar Pradesh, which were earlier considered weak, differently-abled individuals have set a new benchmark through their hard work and capability. This is a great achievement, and all those involved deserve appreciation. </p><p>Mentioning the mustard production company run by 750 women in Mathura, the Chief Minister added, “He personally visited their exhibition. The way women linked mustard oil production with processing and earned better profits is a lesson for the entire state. The government will extend full support to such initiatives at every level”.</p><p>CM Yogi also said, “The cooperative sector is also undergoing a major transformation. Under the vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi ki Ore”, digitisation, e-governance and transparent policies have ensured good governance and accountability in cooperative institutions”. </p><p>CM continues by saying, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to work with the World Bank in the field of agri-tech. Agriculture, MSMEs, women, agri-tech and youth entrepreneurship are among the top priorities of the government. </p><p>Recalling the situation before 2017, the Chief Minister said, “The cooperative sector was dominated by mafias. The Reserve Bank had declared 16 district cooperative banks as defaulters and ordered their closure. Today, under our government, 15 out of these 16 banks have turned profitable, and efforts are underway to make the remaining one profitable as well”.</p><p>The Chief Minister said, there was a time when large-scale migration had taken place from Uttar Pradesh due to the collapse of the MSME sector. Handicrafts and exports had nearly come to a standstill, and MSMEs were on the verge of closure. Our government promoted it through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. </p><p>Today, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide ₹5 lakh security insurance to MSME units. Currently, 96 lakh MSME units are operational in the state, and nearly 3 crore families depend on this sector. </p><p>CM also added, “By linking ODOP with technology, markets, packaging and design, it has been developed as a brand. As a result, the state’s exports have increased from ₹84 thousand crore to ₹1.86 lakh crore. When the Prime Minister travels abroad, ODOP products are presented as gifts to heads of state”.</p><p>Highlighting the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s FPOs, the Chief Minister referred to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. He said that the best performance at the trade show held in Greater Noida was by the FPO and food processing sector. </p><p>The Chief Minister stated, “The state’s credit-deposit ratio has increased from 43 percent to 61 percent over the last nine years. The target is to reach 62 percent by 31 March this year and 65 percent in 2026-27”. </p><p>He said that strong steps have been taken through cooperatives to empower small and marginal farmers. Earlier, farmers had to take loans at an interest rate of 11 percent, which increased their burden and also caused losses to banks due to defaults. Our government issued clear instructions that small and marginal farmers should be provided loans at an interest rate of 5 to 6 percent, with the remaining support borne by the government. When farmers receive loans at easy interest rates and simple instalments, they invest in agriculture, adopt technology and their income naturally increases.</p><p>The Chief Minister continues by saying, “Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country and the world where 86 percent of land is irrigated. Free electricity is being provided to 16 lakh tube wells, canal irrigation is free, and solar panels have already been distributed to one lakh farmers”. </p><p>He said, there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was called a BIMARU state, but today it has become a state strengthening the national economy. Ten years ago, Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to the national economy was only 8 percent, which has now increased to 9.5 percent. In 2016, the state’s economy was approximately ₹11.7 lakh crore, which will increase to ₹36 lakh crore by 31 March of the current financial year. This transformation is a major breakthrough in itself.</p><p>He also added that Uttar Pradesh is not only a revenue surplus state but has also become an example of sound financial management. In 2016, the per capita income of Uttar Pradesh was ₹43,000, which has now increased to ₹1.20 lakh. The fiscal deficit is below 3 percent. No new tax has been imposed in the state for several years. Diesel and petrol are available at the lowest prices in Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>CM said, the agricultural growth rate has increased from 8 percent to over 18 percent. While Uttar Pradesh has 17 percent of the country’s population, it has only 11 percent of cultivable land. Despite this, annadata farmers of Uttar Pradesh contribute 21 percent of India’s total foodgrain production. Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in ethanol and sugar production. Between 2000 and 2017, over a period of 17 years, sugarcane farmers in the state received payments worth only ₹2 lakh 14 thousand crore, whereas in the last nine years alone, our government has transferred ₹3 lakh crore directly into farmers’ accounts, which is ₹86 thousand crore more. Today, Uttar Pradesh has risen from number 8 to emerge as the second-largest economy in the country.</p><p>Appealing to bankers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Loan distribution conditions should be simplified as much as possible and support should be extended to farmers, FPOs, MSMEs and cooperative institutions with a positive approach. Making policies alone is not sufficient; their impact must be visible on the ground. For this, it is essential to form small groups, provide targeted training, develop master trainers and send them directly among those who wish to move forward through FPOs, MSMEs, the service sector, the proposed She-Mart model for Lakhpati Didi, or cooperative institutions”. </p><p>The Chief Minister said that if banks, NABARD and other financial institutions combine training with credit, the pace of employment, income generation and self-reliance in the state can increase manifold. Through technology, training and value addition, Uttar Pradesh is realising its unlimited potential, and these efforts will take the state to new heights.</p><p>On this occasion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, NABARD General Manager Pankaj Kumar and Reserve Bank Regional General Manager Pankaj Kumar were present.</p>