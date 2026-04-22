Farmers to receive four times market rate for land acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas

Approval of Rs. 33,985 crore for development of infrastructure irrigation, health, education, and roads Approval of Rs. 157 crore 14 lakh for the Indokh-Rudhahera Micro Irrigation Project Approval of a special rehabilitation package of Rs. 969 crore for rehabilitation in Chhindwara Irrigation Complex Project Approval of Rs. 25,164 crore for development works under Public Works Approval of Rs. 2,190 crore 44 lakh for free bicycle distribution scheme and upgradation of educational institutions Approval of Rs.5,479 crore for advanced medical services in state Approval of establishment of family housing in government medical colleges creation of 15 posts to carry out functions of Sixth State Finance Commission Rs. 24 crore for the Chief Ministers Young Professionals for Development Program Chief Minister Dr. Yadav chairs Cabinet Meeting