<p>FIITJEE has formally written to all parents of students affected by the disruption of offline classes at certain centres, expressing regret for the distress caused and reaffirming its commitment to refund the proportionate fee to all affected families. The communication, issued directly by the institute, conveys sincerity, accountability and a roadmap for resolution.</p> <p>In its email, FIITJEE has acknowledged that the disruption in offline classes may have shaken the confidence of parents and has expressed that the situation arose from extraordinary and hostile circumstances beyond its control. Despite the operational challenges, the institute has emphasised that its intent throughout remained to ensure academic continuity. Online classes were immediately offered through FIITJEE eSchool, and a significant number of students continued their preparation through this platform.</p> <p>The institute has now clearly committed that proportionate fee refunds to remaining students who could not get their refunds in the first stage will be processed later this year. It has indicated that by the end of June 2026, the process of refunding should re-commence and that all refunds will be handled solely by the FIITJEE Corporate Office in Delhi to ensure transparency & uniformity. Parents have been informed that if they do not receive exact information regarding the refundable amount by 15th June 2026, they may write to the designated email address that will become operational thereafter. This structured communication reflects a formal and accountable approach to resolution.</p> <p>FIITJEE has conveyed that what occurred was unintentional and never meant to cause hardship or erode trust. It has described the events as an extraordinary phase in its long institutional journey, while reiterating that the foundation of the organisation remains rooted in truth, transparency & commitment. The institute has stated that its revival is being undertaken with humility & responsibility and that restoring stability is a shared journey with students & parents.</p> <p>As part of its revival strategy, FIITJEE has announced that it will now operate its offline centres in collaboration with entrepreneurs under the FIITJEE Universe Franchise Opportunities Network. This model is intended to strengthen operational resilience and ensure that the circumstances leading to financial decline in 2025 do not recur. Online and Digital Programs will be run directly by the corporate office. The expansion framework includes FIITJEE Centres, FIITJEE World Schools, FIITJEE Junior Colleges and FIITJEE Global Schools, with clearly defined governance structures.</p> <p>FIITJEE has further affirmed that in the process of rebuilding, it intends to raise the bar of its services and reaffirm its position of being the only innovator in the coaching industry rather than rely solely on its past legacy. The institute has highlighted its longstanding academic track record across JEE Main, JEE Advanced, other engineering entrance examinations, boards and Olympiads, while emphasising that the focus now is on disciplined resurgence and long-term institutional strength.</p> <p>The communication concludes with a message of resilience that FIITJEE remains committed to education, steadfast in adversity and determined to honour its commitments. Through fee refunds to affected students, operational recalibration and heightened academic focus, the institute has signalled its intent to rebuild trust and restore confidence among students & parents. In its new Avatar FIITJEE 2.0 will raise the bar of services and fill the void that lack of proper schooling creates. FIITJEE is confident of transforming even the so-labelled weakest students by unravelling their total potential - an expertise that was the foundation of the company.</p> <p>FIITJEE Media Management Team</p>