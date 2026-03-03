First Agriculture Cabinet Approves ₹27,500 Crore for Agricultural Development and Irrigation Projects

Cabinet Approves Schemes worth ₹25,678 crore for Farmer Welfare Administrative Approval of ₹2,068 crore Granted for Two Irrigation Projects in Barwani Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs First Agriculture Cabinet Meeting Held in Nangalwadi Agriculture Cabinet Meetings to be Held in Every Region during ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’ Strong Message of Respect and Welfare for Tribal Communities on Occasion of Bhagoria Festival