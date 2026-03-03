First Agriculture Cabinet Approves ₹27,500 Crore for Agricultural Development and Irrigation Projects
Cabinet Approves Schemes worth ₹25,678 crore for Farmer Welfare
Administrative Approval of ₹2,068 crore Granted for Two Irrigation Projects in Barwani
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs First Agriculture Cabinet Meeting Held in Nangalwadi
Agriculture Cabinet Meetings to be Held in Every Region during ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’
Strong Message of Respect and Welfare for Tribal Communities on Occasion of Bhagoria Festival
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.