Former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid foundation of modern India’s development: Vice President Shri Radhakrishnan

<p><strong>Inspiration drawn from magnificent personality, high ideals and visionary leadership of Late Atalji : Governor Shri Patel</strong></p><p><strong><br>Late Atalji was a towering statesman of national policy, Doyen of politics and symbol of dignity of Indian democracy : CM Dr. Yadav</strong></p><p><strong><br>Vice President, Governor and Chief Minister honour scholars<br>‘From Zero to Century’ event on 100th Birth Anniversary of Atalji</strong></p><p>Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan stated that late Atalji was not merely a person, but a mission. His deeds, ideals and vision of good governance continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations. He was addressing the Bharat Ratna late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Centenary organised in Indore on Sunday.</p><p>On the occasion, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that the life of late Atal Ji was like a sacred text, every page of which illuminates the path of morality, excellence and devotion to the nation. He said that the late Atal Ji was not merely a politician, but also a poet, thinker, and a leader endowed with extraordinary qualities, humble, sensitive, and a self-respecting patriot.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the life of the late Atalji stands as a unique example of firmness of thought, national duty, and unwavering commitment to democratic values. His personality provided direction to Indian politics across eras. His political journey is an inspiring saga of Indian democracy.</p><p>On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary year of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the ‘From Zero to Century’ event was organised with great solemnity in Indore. During the dignified ceremony, the Vice President, the Governor and the Chief Minister honoured four distinguished scholars with the ‘Atal Alankaran’.</p><p>The Vice President expressed special happiness at visiting the sacred land of Maa Ahilya. From the platform of the Atal Foundation, he recalled the life, personality and contributions of late Atal Ji to nation-building. He said that late Atal Ji firmly believed in dialogue, inclusive development and humane governance. As a Member of Parliament, poet and Prime Minister, he enriched public discourse and demonstrated that politics can be both principled and compassionate.</p><p>Referring to the major achievements of the Atal Government—including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Golden Quadrilateral project, Delhi Metro, formation of new states (Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand) and the Pokhran nuclear tests—the Vice President Shri Radhakrishnan said that these initiatives strengthened the foundation of modern India. He further stated that the legacy of late Atal Ji is being carried forward by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is leading the nation firmly towards the goal of Developed India–2047. He said that although the late Atal Ji is no longer physically among us, his ideals will always live in our hearts and continue to guide the nation.</p><p><strong>Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel’s Inspirational Address</strong></p><p>Addressing the Atal Birth Centenary celebrations, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that it was a matter of pride and joy for him to have the opportunity to express his thoughts on the sacred occasion of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. He said that the birth centenary is not merely an occasion of remembrance, but a pious moment to draw inspiration from his towering personality, high ideals and visionary leadership.</p><p>Describing himself as fortunate, the Governor said that he had the opportunity to work in the presence of the late Atal Ji and was privileged to observe, understand and draw inspiration from him closely. He said that it is not possible to encapsulate the personality and achievements of late Shri Atal Ji in a few words—he was a towering figure and a moving epic. There was great vigour in his speech, which infused energy and a sense of nationalism among the masses. He was a guiding light for countless workers.</p><p>The Governor reiterated that the life of late Atal Ji was like a great text, each page showing the way of morality, excellence and national duty. He was not only a politician, but also a poet, thinker, an exceptional leader, humble, sensitive and a self-respecting patriot. As Prime Minister, even during the era of coalition politics, he set high standards of dialogue, coordination and equality, which remain milestones in the history of Indian democracy.</p><p>Governor Shri Patel said that if we draw inspiration from the life of late Atal Ji and contribute to the nation and society in our own lives, that would be the true tribute to him.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, speaking at anevent by the Atal Foundation in Indore on the occasion of the birth centenary of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said that late Atal ji was a personality who brought glory to the country. In India's politics, Atal ji was like a man of the era. His vision of making the country a nuclear power while serving as Prime Minister was unique. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Atal ji brought glory to Mother India and democracy. By addressing the United Nations in Hindi for the first time, he made the country's willpower stronger and brought glory to Hindi.</p><p><strong>Atal Ji Was a Yuga Purush: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that late Atal ji played the role of a great Leader of the Opposition. He remained in this role for 50 years. Even during the Emergency, he played a role in awakening a sense of purity and self-respect in the country through literature without any hesitation.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that as a towering figure in politics, an enemy of none in politics, and possessing firmness of thought, he became a symbol of Indian values. Many of us have seen Bharat Ratna Atal Vajpayee ji. In fact, he was a personality who made his presence felt every moment. Initially, Atal ji was known as a Sangh Pracharak (RSS worker).</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Atal ji, dedicated his life to service of Mother India, also made a name for himself as a journalist. From the Jan Sangh to the Janata Party and then the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atal ji's journey has been unique in every era. Especially for Indian democracy, he was a personality who spoke in the Lok Sabha with such power that every Prime Minister would become aware of their duties and praise him as Parliamentarian. In fact, the world's largest democracy is glorified by such people.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Atal ji as the Leader of the Opposition for 50 years would be surprising for many people . He held a unique position, especially as the Leader of the Opposition. Whenever the country needed him, whether during a particular international issue or at any other time, his role was crucial. Whenever he went abroad, he always brought glory to Mother India. He experienced democracy to its fullest and immersed the entire country in joy. This is a lesson for all of us. For the first time, we saw a bouquet of Hindi at the United Nations. If anyone gave the opportunity to glorify the national language Hindi at the global level, it was Vajpayee ji. Atal ji's life was so multifaceted; no one could have imagined it. He also worked to boost the morale of the armed forces fighting on the borders of Bangladesh. To honor the then Prime Minister of the country, he awakened the spirit of devotion to Mother Jagadamba, thereby boosting the morale of our armed forces and the entire nation.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that imposing the Emergency was an act of strangling democracy. Even during this difficult period, late Atal ji, without hesitation, made his support memorable through various platforms, even through his poems, along with Shri Advani. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that forming and running a government with multiple parties was not easy. Moreover, maintaining integrity while running the government was no ordinary feat. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that late Atal ji always had a sense of purity in his heart. Let the government fall, but he would never compromise on his values. The way he demonstrated strong willpower in running the government and making decisions regarding nuclear weapons is a great example of giving India the right to live with self-respect by making it a nuclear power. Despite numerous threats, Atal ji conducted the nuclear tests. Only late Atal ji could have done this.</p><p>Honorable Vice President and other public representatives, including late Atal Ji's niece Smt. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that on December 25, marking the conclusion of the birth centenary year, foundation stones will be laid and development works inaugurated from Gwalior for industrial investments and development projects exceeding ₹2 lakh crore, to be dedicated to the memory of late Atal Ji. He said that this would be the true tribute to him. The Chief Minister added that late Atal Ji was a great son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh, whose contributions have brought pride to democracy at the global level.

On the occasion, a message of greetings sent by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu was also read out during the event.</p><p>To commemorate the birth centenary of the late Atal Ji, a series of events was organised across the country throughout the year. As part of these events, prior to the conclusion of the centenary year, the ‘From Zero to Century’ event was organised in Indore to remember his thoughts, contributions and personality.</p><p>Former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya shared insights into the personality and achievements of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and paid tribute to him through a recitation of poetry.</p><p><strong>‘Atal Alankaran’ Conferred on Eminent Personalities</strong></p><p>On this occasion, Shri Satyanarayan Sattan (renowned poet), Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya (former Union Minister), Shri Sanjay Jagdale (former selector of the Indian cricket team), and Shri Parang Shukla (Sagar) were honoured with the ‘Atal Alankaran’. During the ceremony, an emotional short film based on the life of the late Atal Ji was screened. 