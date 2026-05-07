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From ‘Lakhpati Didi’ to bigger ambitions, women in forest villages share stories of change with Chief Minister during Jan Chaupal

Now you must dream of becoming ‘Crorepati Didis’: Chief Minister Shri vishnu Deo Sai
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:27 IST

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