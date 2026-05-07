From ‘Lakhpati Didi’ to bigger ambitions, women in forest villages share stories of change with Chief Minister during Jan Chaupal

<p>In the forested interiors of Kabirdham district, a Jan Chaupal under a mango tree turned into a moment of quiet affirmation for women whose lives have changed through self-help groups and livelihood support schemes.</p><p>During his visit to Kamrakhol in Lokhan gram panchayat under Sushasan Tihar on May 4, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai sat among villagers and interacted with women who spoke openly about their journey from financial hardship to self-reliance. For many in the remote forest village, the interaction was more than a meeting with Chief Minister. It was a rare moment where years of struggle, labour and gradual progress found recognition.</p><p>As women shared their experiences, conversations moved from stories of limited opportunities and economic distress to how self-help groups under the Bihan scheme had helped them build livelihoods and financial confidence. When informed that several women in the area had become “Lakhpati Didis” through the initiative, Shri Sai encouraged them to think beyond small milestones. “You have changed your lives through hard work and confidence. Don’t stop here. Think bigger and move ahead. Now you must dream of becoming ‘Crorepati Didis’,” he told the gathering. The remark drew smiles and applause from women seated at the chaupal.</p><p>Among them was Smt. Kachra Telgam from Kukdoor village, who shared how a ₹2 lakh loan under the Bihan scheme helped her purchase shuttering plates and begin a construction material business. She said the early days were difficult, but persistence gradually changed her financial condition. Today, she owns nearly 1,700 square feet of shuttering material and has contributed to the construction of more than 22 houses. The business now earns her an annual income of around ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.</p><p>Smt. Kachra Telgam said she was once confined largely to household responsibilities, but now contributes significantly to the family’s income, children’s education and savings for the future.</p><p>“The way Chief Minister spoke to us felt personal. It felt like someone had truly seen and understood our efforts,” she said, adding that the interaction gave her confidence to aim higher. </p><p>The visit highlighted the growing role of women-led self-help groups in bringing economic change to remote tribal and forest regions. In villages once marked by limited livelihood opportunities, women are increasingly emerging as drivers of local economic activity.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the government’s priority is to ensure that women in remote areas become self-reliant and move ahead with dignity. “When women become economically strong, families and society become stronger,” he said.</p><p>In the villages of Kabirdham’s forest belt, the gathering beneath the mango tree has now come to symbolise more than a government outreach event. For many women there, it marked the beginning of larger ambitions and a renewed sense of possibility.</p>