<p>In Indian culture and Hinduism, rivers are not regarded merely as sources of water, but are worshipped as deities. Among them, the Ganga holds the highest place. Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is an important festival celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. This occasion is known as Ganga Dussehra, Ganga Dashami, or Dashahara. The festival commemorates the descent of the holy river Ganga to Earth. In essence, Ganga Dussehra is a festival expressing gratitude towards water.</p><p>Recognizing the importance of pure and sacred water symbolized by the Ganga, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi transformed water conservation into a national people’s movement. He made water a key parameter of development and fulfilled the resolve of “Har Ghar Jal” and “Jal Hai To Kal Hai.” Under his leadership, landmark initiatives such as the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Gange, Amrit Sarovar Mission, and Jal Shakti Abhiyan were launched, giving a new direction to the country’s water security.</p><p>The Amrit Sarovar Scheme gave a new dimension to water conservation. A target was set to construct or rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district. So far, more than 70,000 Amrit Sarovars have been completed. These have enhanced rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and irrigation facilities. The mission is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and stands as an excellent example of community participation. Under the Namami Gange project, work is also being undertaken on sewage treatment plants, riverfront development, and biodiversity conservation. Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the mantra of “More Crop Per Drop” was promoted through drip and sprinkler irrigation. Catch the Rain campaign turned rainwater harvesting into a mass movement. The Prime Minister repeatedly emphasized that saving water is a collective responsibility, much like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Under his guidance, lakhs of water structures have been built, including check dams, rainwater harvesting systems, and the restoration of traditional water sources.</p><p>The results of these efforts are clearly visible. Groundwater recharge has increased, the number of over-exploited units has declined, and water scarcity has reduced in many districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is not limited to infrastructure creation alone; it seeks to make water conservation a culture and a habit. He stresses turning children into “Water Warriors” and encouraging society to act responsibly. Under his leadership, water conservation has become an integral part of India’s development journey. These efforts are not only addressing present needs, but are also laying the foundation for a water-rich India for future generations. Water conservation is no longer merely a policy—it has become a part of nation-building.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh, which is considered rich in natural water resources, is also undertaking exemplary initiatives in the field of water conservation. The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is a state-level mass movement. In 2025, the campaign was conducted from March 19 to June 30. In the ongoing year 2026 as well, the campaign is being carried out with full enthusiasm. Its primary objective is the conservation, enhancement, and rejuvenation of water sources so that the state can become free from water scarcity.</p><p>Under the campaign, rivers, ponds, wells, stepwells, check dams, and other water structures are being restored, deepened, cleaned, and beautified. Construction of new water sources, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and restoration of old water structures are the key pillars of the campaign. More than 10,000 check dams and stop dams are being maintained across the state, thousands of ponds are being deepened, new water structures are being constructed, and large-scale works worth nearly ₹2,500 crore are being undertaken. Active participation of gram panchayats, urban local bodies, public representatives, women, and youth has been ensured.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh is an agriculture-based state. Its economy and the prosperity of its farmers depend heavily on water. Rising population, irregular rainfall, declining groundwater levels, and water pollution have deepened the water crisis. The significance of this campaign lies in addressing these very challenges.</p><p>The campaign enables maximum rainwater harvesting, thereby improving irrigation facilities. Increased groundwater levels make crop production possible even in drought-prone areas. Farm ponds, ridge-to-valley models, and water conservation structures are helping increase farmers’ incomes.</p><p>Ancient stepwells, ponds, and water structures in Madhya Pradesh are part of the state’s cultural heritage. Their restoration enhances cultural pride and promotes tourism. The campaign is based on public participation. Through programs such as “Pani Chaupal,” farmers are being informed about low-water-consuming crops, drip irrigation, and modern technologies. This is fostering a culture of water conservation. Participation of women and youth is further strengthening community responsibility.</p><p>Through this campaign, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a leading state in water conservation. Significant expansion in the water spread area of Amrit Sarovars, the revival of river flows, and the construction of lakhs of water structures are setting examples at the national level.</p><p>This campaign is not merely a government effort, but a collective resolve. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, it is succeeding in transforming water conservation into a people’s movement. It is the foundation of Madhya Pradesh’s future. It teaches us that water is life, and protecting it is our responsibility. If we conserve water sources today, future generations will be able to benefit from abundant water resources. The people of the state should join this campaign and pledge themselves to water conservation. The dream of a clean, prosperous, and water-rich Madhya Pradesh will be realized only when every citizen contributes to this mission.</p>