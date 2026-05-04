Ganga Expressway project worth ₹42,000 crore completed without bank loans: CM Yogi Adityanath

CM distributed appointment letters to newly selected personnel in Cooperative Societies and Panchayat Audit Department In the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has moved from a ‘BIMARU’ state to a revenue surplus state; economy, budget and per capita income have tripled due to financial discipline and better management Incomplete JPNIC project in Lucknow is an example of financial irregularity and mismanagement