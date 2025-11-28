Glazing unit to be set up for artisans in Jashpur: CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p><strong>CM distributes 100 electronic potter wheels </strong></p><p><strong>Chief Minister sanctions Rs. 25 lakh for expansion of Kumhar Samaj’s Mangal Bhawan </strong></p><p><strong>CM attends Shri Vishnu Mahayagya and Chakra Puja</strong> </p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai participated in the Shri Vishnu Mahayagya and Chakra Puja organised by the Kumhar community in Narayanpur village of Jashpur district on November 27. Offering prayers, he wished for the “prosperity, well-being and happiness” of the people of Chhattisgarh. On the occasion, he announced the establishment of a glazing unit for potters at Goria village through the Mati Kala Board. He sanctioned Rs. 25 lakh for the expansion of the community’s Mangal Bhawan. He also distributed 100 electronic potter wheels to potters from the Surguja division. </p><p>Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Mahayagya organised by the Kumhar Samaj is a “living symbol of cultural heritage”. He added that Chakra Puja represents not just the worship of the clay wheel, but the “continuity of creation, labour and artistic craftsmanship”. He said the Kumhar community forms an integral part of Chhattisgarhi culture, and their skilled workmanship gives “life and completeness” to festivals and rituals. The government, he affirmed, is fully committed to the “preservation, promotion and empowerment” of this treasured tradition. </p><p>The Chief Minister stated that the Mati Kala Board is distributing electronic potter wheels to reduce physical effort, enhance production capacity, and improve finishing quality. This will enable artisans to secure “better prices and stable income throughout the year”. He added that training in new designs, modern techniques and entrepreneurship is being expanded, along with financial assistance that allows potters to purchase equipment and grow their enterprises. Marketing support through fairs, exhibitions, and online platforms is being strengthened to enable Chhattisgarh’s clay art to reach national and global markets. He urged artisans to take Chhattisgarh’s traditional pottery to the “international stage”. </p><p>Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary, MLAs Smt Gomati Sai and Smt Raimuni Bhagat, Padma Shri Awardee Shri Jageshwar Yadav, Mati Kala Board Chairman Shri Shambhuram Chakravarti, Zila Panchayat President Shri Salik Sai, Shri Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, Jashpur Municipal Council Chairman Shri Arvind Bhagat, several public representatives, community members and citizens were present.</p>