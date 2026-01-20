Global Investment Mission accelerates, team Yogi engages with global investors in Davos

<p>At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, UP’s investment-oriented policies are attracting leading global entrepreneurs</p><p>Companies like Louis Dreyfus and Sify Technologies show interest in investing in UP</p><p>Focus on energy, agriculture, FDI and GCC, strong state branding under the leadership of Invest UP</p><p>Series of key meetings of the UP delegation with global investors continues</p><p><strong>Davos/Lucknow, January 19.</strong></p><p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously moving forward towards establishing a strong presence on the global investment map. </p><p>In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh government delegation, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos, Switzerland, held meetings with leading investors from India and abroad and effectively presented the investment opportunities available in the state. </p><p>During the discussions , team Yogi held in-depth discussions with several global investors, including the international company Louis Dreyfus.</p><p>Dreyfus, a leading international company in agricultural trade and commodity-based businesses, highlighted its global supply chain and strong partnerships in India. </p><p>Along with supplying to the Adani Group, the company is working on plans to establish new mills in the consumer brand “Viber” (edible oil) and pulses sector. This reflects Dreyfus’s long-term commitment to India and Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>In the energy sector, Dreyfus is moving forward with the aim of sustainable development. </p><p>With collaboration from Abu Dhabi, the company is working towards converting agricultural waste into gas. Its strong supply chain network, equipped with warehouses, logistics, ports and digital tracking, represents the company’s strength at the global level.</p><p>The delegation also held detailed discussions on investment possibilities with Nasdaq-listed global digital services provider Sify Technologies. </p><p>During this interaction, Sify showed keen interest in setting up an AI-ready and renewable energy-based data center in Noida. </p><p>In the proposed investment of ₹1,600 crore, state-of-the-art air-cooling technology will be used, which will lead to a significant reduction in water consumption. </p><p>Along with this, discussions were held about developing an AI City around the data center, partnerships with global tech leaders like Google and Meta, and integrating Starlink connectivity. </p><p>Sify also explored possibilities of developing AI-based solutions in sectors such as agritech, healthcare, medical devices, education, women’s health and law and order, through which Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of the Yogi government, is emerging as a preferred destination for AI and sustainable investment.</p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government delegation is participating in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026. On this global platform, Uttar Pradesh will engage in dialogue with international investors and industry leaders on strategic investment opportunities. </p><p>The state’s investment promotion agency, Invest UP, is coordinating this entire global engagement. </p><p>The delegation is led by Cabinet Minister (Finance and Parliamentary Affairs) Suresh Kumar Khanna. Along with him are, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Amit Singh, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand and UPNEDA Director Inderjeet Singh.</p><p>At WEF Davos 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government’s focus is on establishing the state as a preferred investment destination for Global Capability Centers (GCC). </p><p>During this meeting, branding of sector-specific investment opportunities, strengthening the message of ease of doing business, and highlighting time-bound project implementation will be prominently presented on the global platform. </p><p>With strong connectivity, new industrial policies, a vast consumer market and an investor-friendly ecosystem, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a center of attraction for global companies. </p><p>Participation in WEF Davos 2026 clearly signals that the Yogi government is committed to positioning Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s leading growth engines through high-quality investments and international partnerships.</p>