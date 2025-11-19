Global Jamboree to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s culture and drive economic growth

<p><strong>ODOP artisans to gain unprecedented international exposure and market opportunities</strong></p><p><strong>Uttar Pradesh’s heritage, cuisine, and crafts to be showcased before global delegates</strong></p><p><strong>Major global platform expected to drive tourism, investment, and regional economic uplift</strong></p><p>The vibrant talent of Uttar Pradesh is set to shine on a global stage as the 19th National Jamboree brings a grand exhibition of ODOP products from across the state. After a gap of six decades, Uttar Pradesh is hosting this prestigious event of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, with Lucknow welcoming participants from November 23 to 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jamboree’s “Diamond Jubilee” programme, marking a historic moment where India’s cultural richness and craftsmanship will be showcased before the world.</p><p>Under the guidance of the Yogi government, this year’s Jamboree will serve as an international platform for Uttar Pradesh’s artisans. Their exquisite creations from Banarasi and silk saris to Chandauli’s zari-zardozi, Lucknow’s Chikankari to Agra’s Petha to Ghazipur’s jute wall hangings, and Jaunpur’s woollen carpets will be displayed in a dedicated ODOP pavilion.</p><p>A major international platform like the National Jamboree acts as a powerful catalyst for the growth and upliftment of Uttar Pradesh. By bringing together thousands of participants, including global delegates, it opens new avenues for the region’s traditional industries, artisans, and cultural identities. </p><p>Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s renowned ODOP products helps these local art forms reach international buyers, boosting demand and creating new economic opportunities for artisans. This global exposure not only strengthens local livelihoods but also attracts future investments, tourism, and partnerships.</p><p>Assistant Regional Organization Commissioner Jai Prakash Daksh shared that Scouts, Guides, and delegates from across the globe will get the rare opportunity to observe these artisans’ meticulous skills up close, gaining insight into their traditions, labour, and artistry.</p><p>Leader Trainer Scout Amitabh Pathak highlighted that this is a major platform that has been created for Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP products. The exposure is expected to not only honour local artisans but also boost international demand for their crafts.</p><p>The Jamboree will also present a vibrant glimpse of India through food, clothing, and folk art. Traditional dishes, such as puri-kachori, jalebi, Banarasi paan, chaat, and regional sweets, will introduce participants to the flavours of Uttar Pradesh. Cultural diversity will further be highlighted through traditional attire and performances.</p><p>The event, weaved around “Sashakt Yuva Viksit Bharat,” will host more than 32,000 participants, including 2,000 representatives from the Asia-Pacific region, making the Jamboree a powerful celebration of India’s heritage, creativity, and youthful spirit on a truly global platform.</p><p>Moreover, presenting Uttar Pradesh’s cuisine, heritage, and folk art on such a platform builds cultural pride and positions the state as a vibrant contributor to India’s creative economy. Ultimately, the Jamboree serves as a gateway for Uttar Pradesh to expand its global footprint, enhance economic growth, and gain long-term recognition on the world stage.</p>