Government Stands with Farmers—Wheat Procurement to begin on Schedule: CM Dr. Yadav
No Shortage of Gunny Bags in State
Procurement to Begin with Small Farmers, Followed by Medium and LargeFarmers
Government in Continuous Contact with Centre, Jute Commissioner and Supply Agencies
State-Level Control Room to be Set Up to Monitor Procurement Arrangements
Inspection of Weighing Centres to be Completed before Procurement Begins
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reviews Preparations for Wheat Procurement
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