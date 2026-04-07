Government Stands with Farmers—Wheat Procurement to begin on Schedule: CM Dr. Yadav

No Shortage of Gunny Bags in State Procurement to Begin with Small Farmers, Followed by Medium and LargeFarmers Government in Continuous Contact with Centre, Jute Commissioner and Supply Agencies State-Level Control Room to be Set Up to Monitor Procurement Arrangements Inspection of Weighing Centres to be Completed before Procurement Begins Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reviews Preparations for Wheat Procurement