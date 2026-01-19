Growing Solar Energy Sector Gradually Reducing Dependence on Conventional Energy Resources: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated that as Madhya Pradesh continues to advance in the field of solar energy, its dependence on conventional energy resources is steadily decreasing. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set an ambitious national target of achieving 500 gigawatts of new and renewable (non-fossil) energy capacity by 2030, with the objective of reducing India’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2070 and identifying alternatives to depleting fossil fuels. Madhya Pradesh is contributing to the achievement of this national goal with full dedication and commitment.</p><p>The state has witnessed an unprecedented 14 per cent growth in the renewable energy sector, as a result of which renewable sources now account for more than 30 per cent of the state’s total power generation over the past 12 years.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav recalled that during the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal held last year, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s significant role in the solar energy sector. He noted that the state currently has an installed power generation capacity of nearly 31,000 megawatts, of which 30 per cent is green energy. It is a matter of pride that the Rewa Solar Park and the country’s largest Omkareshwar Floating Solar Plant are being widely acknowledged across the nation, giving new momentum to renewable energy generation.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to implement a technology-agnostic renewable energy policy. This policy offers investor-friendly and flexible opportunities to promote solar and wind energy, adding new dimensions to energy generation. Owing to its favourable geography and abundant natural resources, Madhya Pradesh is among the country’s leading energy-surplus states. The state government is continuously working in the renewable energy sector while prioritising environmental protection and energy self-reliance.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a green energy hub. At present, five major solar projects are operational in the state, with a combined capacity of 2.75 gigawatts (2,750 MW). The government aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 20 gigawatts (20,000 MW) by 2030. Investments exceeding ₹5.72 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector are expected to generate more than 1.4 lakh employment opportunities.</p><p>The Madhya Pradesh government is attracting investments worth ₹5.21 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector, which will create approximately 1.46 lakh jobs. These initiatives will play a crucial role in achieving India’s ‘Net Zero’ Carbon target by 2070. Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a national leader in the renewable energy sector and is fully prepared to play a leading role in Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Clean Energy Mission.</p>