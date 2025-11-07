Growth in base orders and revenue underscore stable business execution

<p><strong>BENGALURU, NOVEMBER 6, 2025</strong></p><p>ABB India Limited posts July-September quarter (Q3) CY2025 results </p><p>PAT has increased 16.2% to INR 409 crores in Q3 CY2025 from INR 352 crores in Q2 CY2024. </p><p><strong>July-September Q3 CY2025 HIGHLIGHTS</strong></p><ul><li><p>Base orders up 13% YoY; overall orders down 3% YoY due to timing of large orders</p></li><li><p>Revenue up 14% YoY driven by focused execution of backlog from base orders</p></li><li><p>Profitability reflecting material costs and market dynamics post-COVID correction</p></li><li><p>Sustainability targets to round up the year are on track – YTD GHG emission reduction (2019 baseline) down by 87.05% and all Motion factories have been certified zero waste to landfill as on date<strong> </strong></p></li></ul><p><strong>Commenting on the company’s performance, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India said,</strong> </p><p>“We have had another quarter where we continue to build our overall performance. Base order growth and revenue expansion led the way in driving momentum during the quarter. I am proud of the team that continues to nurture our wide portfolio to serve customers in 23 market segments and continue to weather all cyclical swings in a year that has been cautious on the customers’ side. While remaining optimistic, we will continue to leverage growth opportunities which the domestic market and the regulatory easings offer amidst global volatility. Our sustainability journey remains consistent with non-financial parameters on track.” </p><p>KEY FIGURES INR </p><p>Crores <em>(for continuing business)</em></p>.<p><strong>Orders </strong></p><p>Total orders for the third quarter were INR 3,233 crore. Motion and Robotics and Discrete Automation led the way with robust order growth. Electrification had a large data center order in the same quarter last year while Process Automation also followed the overall order plateau trend for the quarter. </p><p>Order wins spanned across wind converters for renewables, robotics for EV mobility (automotive) and mobile phone assembly (electronics), process automation and drives solutions for metals, insulated case circuit breakers and fault current limiters for a power distribution equipment company, and electricals and instrumentation for a global leader in food, beverage, and pharma systems. Opportunities also included gas chromatographs and oxygen analyzers for a leading integrated energy major. </p><p>ABB India continues to have a strong order backlog as of September 30, 2025, at INR 9,895 crore, which provides good revenue visibility and is well aligned to support growth plans in the coming quarters. </p><p><strong>Revenues </strong> </p><p>The Company reported INR 3,311 crore revenue for the quarter, up by 14 percent YoY and 4 percent sequentially. All business areas posted a growth in revenue during the quarter led by Robotics and Discrete Automation. It was evenly balanced in Electrification with all divisions posting growth. Revenue growth in Motion was led by execution of traction motors orders. Process Automation was a mixed bag with energy industries offsetting the growth in process industries and measurement and analytics due to readjusted schedules by customers driven by market requirements. </p><p><strong>Operations</strong> </p><p>The quarter was an engaging one with an announcement of investment for rare earth free IE5 motors. ABB India has successfully commissioned its ABB Ability™ SCADAvantage solution for THINK Gas Pvt. Ltd. (formerly AG&P Pratham), enabling end-to-end automation and digitalization of their City Gas Distribution (CGD) network spanning ten Indian states and 500 fuel stations. This was also the quarter where ABB India marked 30 years of being listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). </p><p><strong>Profit and cash flow from operating activities</strong> </p><p>The company reported a Profit before tax (before exceptional items and one-offs) of INR 542 crore for the quarter. Profitability reflected rising material costs mainly due to revenue mix and reliance on imports to support delivery commitments in the wake of QCO compliance. </p><p><strong>Profit after tax reported at INR 409 crore for the quarter.</strong> </p><p>The company’s cash position continues to remain robust at INR 4,991 crore at the end of Q3 CY2025, buoyed by consistent efforts in collection, also includes significantly higher dividend payouts as compared to YTD last year and inventory accumulation for quality control order adjustments. </p><p><strong>Sustainability in practice</strong> </p><p>The focus on sustainable operations continued in Q3 CY 2025 with most targets on track. Reduction in GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) as compared to 2019 baseline till YTD was at 87.05 percent. Significant strides were made in water positivity three out of four locations achieved and zero waste to landfill, all four locations achieved the target. </p><p><strong>Outlook</strong> </p><p>ABB India is well-positioned to capitalize on a resilient macroeconomic environment and strong government-led industrial momentum. Easing inflation, GST rationalization, and sustained public capex—particularly in infrastructure, railways, and green energy—are driving consumption and demand recovery. While private and industrial capex remains selective, growth is evident in high-potential sectors such as renewables, data centers, electronics, process industries, oil & gas, food & beverage, and water. With a diversified portfolio spanning 23 business segments and deep expertise in automation, electrification, and digitalization, ABB India is agile in addressing these opportunities. The company continues to gain traction in energy-efficient technologies, AI-driven automation, and grid modernization. Despite global trade uncertainties and financial market volatility, ABB India’s strong localization strategy, healthy order pipeline, and alignment with national priorities reinforce its resilience and readiness to drive sustainable growth in India’s evolving industrial landscape. </p><p><strong>ABB </strong>is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide.www.abb.com 

*Operational EBITA 

Operational EBITA margin is Operational EBITA as a percentage of Operational revenues. Operational EBITA is Operational earnings before interest, taxes and acquisition-related amortization. Operational EBITA represents income from operations excluding:</em></p><ul><li><p> <em>acquisition-related amortization (as defined below),</em></p></li><li><p> <em>restructuring, related and implementation costs,</em></p></li><li><p> <em>changes in the amount recorded for obligations related to divested </em></p><p><em> businesses occurring after the divestment date (changes in </em></p><p><em> obligations related to divested businesses),</em></p></li><li><p> <em>changes in estimates relating to opening balance sheets of acquired </em></p><p><em> businesses (changes in pre-acquisition estimates),</em></p></li><li><p> <em>gains and losses from sale of businesses,</em></p></li><li><p> <em>acquisition- and divestment-related expenses and integration costs,</em></p></li><li><p> <em>certain other non-operational items, as well as</em></p></li><li><p> <em>foreign exchange/commodity timing differences in income from </em></p><p><em> operations consisting of: (a) unrealized gains and losses on </em></p><p><em> derivatives (foreign exchange, commodities, embedded derivatives),</em></p><p><em> (b) realized gains and losses on derivatives where the underlying </em></p><p><em> hedged transaction has not yet been realized, and (c) unrealized </em></p><p><em> foreign exchange movements on receivables/payables (and related </em></p><p><em> assets/ liabilities). </em></p></li></ul><p><em>Certain other non-operational items generally include certain regulatory, compliance and legal costs, certain asset write downs/impairments as well as other items which are determined by management on a case-by-case basis.</em> </p><p><em>Operational EBITA is our measure of segment profit but is also used by management to evaluate the profitability of the Company as a whole. </em> </p><p><strong>ABB India follows a calendar year of January to December as the accounting period.</strong></p>