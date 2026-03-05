<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that healthy state is foundation of prosperous state. In budget of financial year 2026-27, well planned provisions have been made for extensive expansion of health infrastructure, availability of quality treatment facilities and strengthening of medical education. He said that the goal of State Government is that every citizen of state, whether residing in urban area or in remote rural region, should receive timely and better health services. Total budget provision of Rs 23,747 crore has been made for health sector, which clearly reflects priorities of the state government. The State Government is committed to give new dimensions to health services through modern technology, trained human resources and strong infrastructure. Continuous and strong efforts are being made to move rapidly towards empowered, healthy and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.</p><p><strong>National Health Mission and Strengthening of Primary Health Structure</strong></p><p>Under National Health Mission, provision of Rs 4,600 crore has been made, through which maternal and child health, immunisation, disease control and primary health services will be further strengthened. Rs 1,934 crore has been earmarked for establishment and operation of Primary Health Centres and Rs 782 crore for Sub Health Centres. Provision of Rs 580 crore has been made for construction of buildings of Community, Sub and Primary Health Centres, which will further improve reach of health services in rural and remote areas. Rs 550 crore has been allocated for additional incentives to ASHA workers and Rs 750 crore for Mukhyamantri Shramik Seva Prasuti Sahayata Yojana, which will improve quality of health services at grassroots level.</p><p><strong>Expansion of Hospitals and Medical Colleges</strong></p><p>In the past two years, five new Government Medical Colleges have been started in state. The number of MBBS seats has increased from 2,275 to 2,850 and postgraduate seats from 1,262 to 1,468. Along with upgradation of medical colleges of Indore, Rewa and Satna, advanced medical facilities have been developed in Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior. For establishment of medical colleges in PPP mode, LoA has been issued for Dhar, Betul, Panna and Katni. Process is in progress in 9 other districts. Provision of Rs 3,056 crore has been made for medical colleges and affiliated hospitals and Rs 2,049 crore for district and civil hospitals. Rs 527 crore has been earmarked for construction of hospital and dispensary buildings. Rs 580 crore has been provided for construction of new medical colleges (state assisted) and Rs 650 crore for upgradation works in medical colleges. Additionally, Rs 80 crore has been allocated for construction of new nursing colleges and Rs 79 crore for strengthening of PG courses.</p><p><strong>MP at Top in Implementation of Ayushman Yojana</strong></p><p>Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), more than 4 crore 46 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in state. Under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana for citizens above 70 years of age, 15 lakh 48 thousand cards have been made, placing Madhya Pradesh at the top position. Under this scheme, 1,118 government and 720 private hospitals are empanelled. For financial year 2026-27, provision of Rs 2,139 crore has been proposed for Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In addition, Rs 863 crore has been earmarked for non-SECC beneficiaries.</p><p><strong>Special Programmes and Infrastructure Mission</strong></p><p>A provision of Rs 408 crore has been made for Multipurpose Disease Control Programme and Rs 401 crore under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, Rs 148 crore has been earmarked for establishment of super-speciality hospitals. Digital health initiative is also being continuously advanced in state. At present, a total 48,000 beds are available in 55 district hospitals, 158 civil hospitals, 348 community health centres, 1,442 primary health centres and 10,256 sub health centres. Process for establishment of new district hospitals in Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurna is underway. For pregnant women residing in high risk remote areas, 228 birth waiting rooms have been established, which is an important initiative towards reduction in maternal mortality rate.</p><p><strong>Boost to Medical Education and Human Resources</strong></p><p>Recruitment process is underway for 3,850 doctor posts and 1,256 nursing officer posts in state. Provision of Rs 67 crore has been made for training of nurses and Rs 60 crore for family welfare training to ANM and health visitors. The Government is also promoting Indian system of medicine. Eight new Ayurveda colleges-cum-hospitals are being established in state.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh is moving towards new heights in field of health services. Through expansion of infrastructure, strengthening of medical education, recruitment of human resources and effective implementation of welfare schemes, quality treatment is being ensured to every citizen. The goal of Government is to establish accessible, affordable and inclusive health system and build self-reliant, empowered and healthy Madhya Pradesh.</p>