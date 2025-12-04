<p>Students from educational institutions affiliated with the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad took out a grand procession.</p><p>An extraordinary display of discipline, culture, and respect for heritage was seen on the streets of Gorakhpur.</p><h3><strong>Gorakhpur, 4 December:</strong></h3><p>During the Founder’s Week Celebration–2025 of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, the entire essence of ‘Hindustan’ seemed to descend upon Goraksha Nagari on Thursday. Filled with enthusiasm and energy, the youth showcased a strong message of Indian culture, discipline, and reverence for heritage. Alongside this, they paid homage to India’s symbols of courage and valor as well as its iconic personalities.</p><p>The youth presented an exemplary display of discipline on the streets of Gorakhpur. The procession, highlighting India’s cultural heritage, technological progress, national security, philosophies of great personalities, and traditional Indian attire, drew everyone’s attention.</p><h2><strong>Guests Released Books</strong></h2><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Chief Guest, Lieutenant Yogendra Dimri (Retd.), Vice-Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, unveiled the research journal <em>‘Digvijayam’</em> of Digvijaynath Postgraduate College and a brief report of <em>‘Mission Manjharia’</em> by Maharana Pratap PG College, Jungle Dhushad.</p><p>Upon arriving at the venue, NCC cadets presented a Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest. The Chief Guest also shared his thoughts in the booklet.</p><p>The Chief Minister and the Chief Guest observed the exhibition <em>‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’</em>. Over 9,000 students attended the ceremony.</p><p>During the inaugural program, students of Maharana Pratap Inter College presented <em>Saraswati Vandana</em> and the college anthem.</p><h2><strong>High Praise for the Discipline of Youth</strong></h2><p>The Chief Guest announced the commencement of the grand procession and took the salute from the marching youth. Leading the procession were the NCC cadets of Maharana Pratap Girls’ Inter College.</p><p>They were followed by NCC cadets from Maharana Pratap Women’s PG College (Ramdattpur), Digvijaynath Inter College (Chowk Bazaar), Maharana Pratap Inter College (Senior and Junior Divisions), Digvijaynath PG College, and the Taekwondo team.</p><p>The Gyan Jyoti, Sachchidanand Band, and Hans Vahini were also major attractions. Students from various institutions of the Shiksha Parishad participated with enthusiasm.</p><h2><strong>A Tribute to Great Personalities</strong></h2><p>The procession also included depictions of Mother Saraswati, Bharat Mata, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, Maharana Pratap, Mahant Digvijaynath, and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj.</p><p>While one segment of the procession portrayed India’s valor through ‘Operation Sindoor,’ another showcased respect for heritage through the Ram Temple.</p><p>The youth expressed deep reverence for India’s culture and legacy through their presentations.</p><p>The procession began from the college premises, moved through Indira Bal Vihar, Post Office Tiraha, Ganesh Chauraha, Golghar, and Kachahri Chauraha, and finally entered the venue through the Golden Jubilee Gate of Maharana Pratap Inter College.</p><p>Dressed in traditional Indian attire and school uniforms, the youth became the center of attraction.</p><h2><strong>Competitions Scheduled for Friday under the Founder’s Week</strong></h2><p>As part of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad Founder’s Week Celebration, the following competitions will be held on Friday:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Gorakhvani Competition:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Junior Category – Digvijaynath LT Training College</p></li><li><p>Senior Category – Maharana Pratap Inter College (Auditorium)</p></li></ul></li><li><p><strong>Yoga Competition:</strong> Pratap Ashram, Golghar</p></li><li><p><strong>Painting Competition:</strong> Digvijaynath PG College (Faculty of Arts)</p></li><li><p><strong>Kabaddi Competition:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Boys (Junior & Senior) – Maharana Pratap Polytechnic, Gorakhnath</p></li><li><p>Girls (Junior & Senior) – Maharana Pratap Girls’ Inter College, Civil Lines</p></li></ul></li></ul>