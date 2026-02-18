<p>A comprehensive review of ongoing development works across the districts of Surguja division was undertaken today at the meeting of Surguja Area Tribal Development Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in Baikunthpur, Koriya district. Based on suggestions received from public representatives, several new schemes were accorded approval, reflecting the State Government’s continued commitment to inclusive growth.</p> <p>Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Sai emphasized that the development of Surguja and Bastar regions remains a priority for the government. Through the Authority, sustained efforts are being made to integrate backward and forested areas into the mainstream of progress. He added that the government is dedicatedly working towards the holistic development of Surguja region, empowerment of tribal communities, and ensuring the prosperity of the area. With collective cooperation, he said, the region would be taken to new heights of progress.</p> <p>In the meeting, a budget provision of Rs 50 crore was approved for the Authority for the financial year 2025–26. Based on proposals submitted by regional public representatives, financial sanction amounting to Rs 4905.58 lakh was accorded for 543 development works. Additionally, 606 works approved during the financial year 2024–25 received formal clearance. Chief Minister Shri Sai directed that all sanctioned works be completed within the stipulated timeline and with high quality standards, and instructed officials to ensure that pending works are completed by March. He made it clear that any negligence in providing basic amenities such as drinking water would not be tolerated, and directed that adequate drinking water arrangements be ensured during the summer season.</p> <p>It was informed during the meeting that electrification work under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana is progressing rapidly in Sonhat development block of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district. Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all approved works are executed in a time-bound and quality-oriented manner so that the benefits of development schemes directly reach people residing in tribal and forested areas.</p> <p>Shri Sai also instructed officials to install high-mast solar lights in affected areas, address farmers’ concerns, rectify discrepancies in electricity bills, and take strict action against substandard construction works.</p> <p>Recalling that the previous meeting of the Authority was held at Mayali in Jashpur district, Chief Minister Shri Sai noted that Mayali’s identity as a tourism destination has since gained prominence. The world’s largest Shivling there found mention in the Golden Book of World Records, and funds were sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana. He expressed confidence that the present meeting in Baikunthpur would similarly enhance the district’s recognition and tourism prospects. Highlighting the immense tourism potential of Jhumka Reservoir and other attractions, he said that organising meetings across different districts helps in accelerating the local development.</p> <p>The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam, Authority Vice-Chairperson Smt. Gomati Sai, Food Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel, Health Minister Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade, Tourism and Culture Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal, School Education Minister Shri Gajendra Yadav, Industry Minister Shri Lakhanlal Dewangan, Member of Parliament Shri Chintamani Maharaj, legislators, senior officials, and public representatives.</p>