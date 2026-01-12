Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Illegal encroachments will not be tolerated; strict action against land mafias and bullies will continue: Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 06:29 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us