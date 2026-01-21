Important discussions held with Crescent Enterprises on multimodal logistics and supply chain investments

<p>On the second day of the World Economic Forum–2026 in Davos, at the Madhya Pradesh State Lounge, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Rakesh Shukla held a meeting with Mr. Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments, Crescent Enterprises, to discuss investment opportunities in multimodal logistics, inland container depots, warehousing, and integrated supply chain infrastructure in the state.</p><p>During the meeting, Crescent Enterprises expressed a strong intent to expand its presence in India and showed keen interest in evaluating Madhya Pradesh as a strategic destination for logistics-led investments. On this occasion, Minister Shri Shukla shared details of the state’s dedicated Logistics and Export Policy, which offers incentives such as capital investment assistance, infrastructure facilitation, stamp duty reimbursement, land allotment support, and special incentives for green logistics.</p><p>Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Singh, highlighted that Madhya Pradesh’s central location provides significant geographical advantages, including cost-efficient cargo handling through the state’s airports. He also underlined the state’s strong industrial base across sectors such as food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals (including APIs), textiles and garments, and renewable energy equipment manufacturing. In addition, the availability of land, reliable power and water supply, and a stable labour environment position Madhya Pradesh as a high-efficiency investment destination for logistics and supply chain projects.</p><p><strong>Next Steps</strong></p><p>Both sides agreed to continue engagement to identify specific project opportunities and to advance discussions on potential investments in logistics and allied infrastructure. The interaction reflects the state’s commitment to developing modern and sustainable logistics capabilities to support industrial growth and export promotion.</p>