<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that in the budget proposals for the financial year 2026–27, attention has been given to development and welfare of all sectors and sections. Describing the budget proposals as better in the present context, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav appreciated the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jagdish Devda and the hard work done by departmental officers and employees in preparing the proposals.</p><p>COn Tuesday, a presentation of the budget proposals for the financial year 2026–27 was given before CM Dr. Yadav. In the meeting held at Mantralaya, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jagdish Devda, Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Shri Manish Rastogi, and officers of the Finance Department were present. On the same day, a presentation of the budget proposals was also made before the Cabinet. The budget approved by the Cabinet will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on February 18 by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devda.</p>