Inauguration of Khadi Mahotsav: A Major Platform to Promote Entrepreneurship, Employment, and Indigenous Industries

<p><strong>An initiative to encourage traditional crafts and handicrafts through the Khadi Mahotsav</strong></p><p><br><strong>Rising demand for indigenous products to strengthen local industries in the state</strong></p><p><strong>Lucknow, 21 November:</strong></p>.<p>The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to strengthen the rural economy, empower local entrepreneurship, and provide new markets for traditional arts and Khadi-based industries. Advancing this mission, a 10-day Khadi Mahotsav 2025 is being organized from November 21 to 30 at the Central Sanskrit University, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. The festival was inaugurated on Friday by the State Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Khadi & Village Industries, Sericulture and Handloom & Textiles, Shri Rakesh Sachan. This Mahotsav is offering significant opportunities for showcasing indigenous products on a large platform while simultaneously promoting employment and self-employment in the state.</p><p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several schemes have been implemented to encourage Khadi, village industries, handicrafts, and traditional arts in the state. Through initiatives like the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, PM-FME scheme, and the State Micro Industries Policies, thousands of youth have gained employment. Khadi Mahotsav is an expansive representation of these efforts, offering entrepreneurs market expansion, technological development, and new business opportunities.</p><p>This event not only boosts the morale of artisans and weavers but also infuses new strength into the rural economy. With the rising demand for indigenous products, local industries will gain a stronger foundation, and the economic condition of entrepreneurs will improve. Khadi Mahotsav 2025 is a testament to the continued efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government to strengthen local industries, traditional arts, and rural employment—making them the backbone of the state’s economic growth.</p><p>More than 160 entrepreneurs and units from various districts across the state will showcase and sell their products at the exhibition. The display will include carved furniture from Saharanpur, carpets from Bhadohi, gamchas and jackets from Amroha, durries and towels from Sitapur, silk sarees from Varanasi, amla products from Pratapgarh, royal honey and clay art from Lucknow, Bikaneri papad, leather garments, and many other indigenous items. This diversity will highlight the rich identity of the state’s craftsmanship and artistic heritage.</p><h3>New Direction for Employment and Self-Employment</h3><p>During the Mahotsav, selected entrepreneurs and beneficiaries will be honored. State-level outstanding units will also be awarded. Five selected beneficiaries will be provided dona-making machines, popcorn machines, and honey boxes. Additionally, four beneficiaries will receive electric potter wheels and one beneficiary will be given a pug mill machine. These tools and machines will boost small industries in rural areas and create new opportunities for self-employment. This initiative will motivate local youth to start their own businesses, resulting in increased regional employment generation.</p>