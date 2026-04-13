Inclusive Development Hinges on Progress of Daughters and Sisters: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Leads Strong Push for Women Empowerment Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Transfers ₹1,836 Crore to 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries ₹55,000 Crore Disbursed to Ladli Behnas in Madhya Pradesh So Far ₹184 Crore Development Works Inaugurated and Bhoomi Poojan Performed in Ashta, Sehore Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Inaugurates Two Sandipani Schools Visits Classrooms, Engages with Students Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Distributes Benefits under Various Welfare Schemes