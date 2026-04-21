INDI Alliance proved to be an anti-women alliance

Angry women of Uttar Pradesh are out on the streets, taking on the Samajwadi Party and Congress: Brajesh Pathak If women are not given reservation, SP and Congress will not get any votes in 2027: Keshav Prasad Maurya Celebrating after violating women’s rights reflects the mindset of Congress and SP: Arun Singh The opposition is so blinded by its opposition to Modi that it opposes every good initiative: Pankaj Chaudhary