India AI Mission —Transforming Nation into Global AI Infrastructure Powerhouse: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated that the India AI Mission is propelling India forward in the development of national-level artificial intelligence infrastructure. India has secured the third position in the Global AI Ranking 2025. AI has been adopted as a strategic tool to enhance productivity and to effectively leverage the country’s IT talent, demographic dividend, and digital public infrastructure. Indigenous datasets, foundation models based on Indian languages, subsidised computing infrastructure, and a secure and trustworthy AI governance framework are the key features of the India AI Mission.</p><p><strong>AI Kosh and GPU Infrastructure Boosting Startups</strong></p><p>High-quality datasets form the foundation of effective AI systems. The ‘AI Kosh’ platform provides access to more than 6,250 indigenous curated datasets, along with sandbox tools and free computing access. Around 38,000 GPUs are being deployed at subsidised rates, accelerating large-scale AI innovation. Through Innovation Centres, 12 startups are being supported in developing indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs).</p><p><strong>Effective Use of AI in Healthcare and Citizen Services</strong></p><p>KRAI Diagnostics has demonstrated AI-based TB screening using chest X-rays. With support from the India AI Mission, this technology has been implemented in over 105 countries and has received FDA approval. Converge In (NoKoba) is working on deploying AI agents in government call centres and grievance redressal systems. WhatsApp-based interaction systems, 100% call auditing, and SOP compliance have reduced operational costs and significantly improved citizen satisfaction.</p><p><strong>Special Focus on AI Talent Development</strong></p><p>Under the ‘AI for All’ program of the India AI Mission, industry-aligned courses, fellowships, and 570 AI and Data Labs are being established across the country. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students are being provided with stipends, mentorship, and access to computing resources.</p><p><strong>Integrated Use of GIS and AI in Governance</strong></p><p>Through the District GIS Planning System, grassroots-level planning and monitoring are being strengthened. The integrated use of AI, GIS, drones, and satellite imagery is enhancing transparency in urban planning, water management, and mining monitoring.</p><p><strong>Extensive Deliberations on Inclusive, Sustainable, and Trustworthy AI</strong></p><p>India has moved beyond early digitisation to achieve significant progress in large-scale digital public service delivery. Aadhaar, UPI, CoWIN, DigiLocker, Bhashini, and ONDC have become the strong foundation of this transformation. The integration of AI with digital public infrastructure can significantly enhance governance efficiency in health screening, multilingual service delivery, and decision-support systems. Linguistic inclusion is the cornerstone of digital equity. Leadership-driven transformation and capacity building are essential for integrated backend platforms.</p><p><strong>AI for Economic Growth and Social Welfare</strong></p><p>AI has emerged as a powerful driver of productivity growth, employment generation, innovation, and inclusive development. AI must be adopted not merely as a technological solution, but through a human-centric and social impact–oriented approach. AI-based soil testing and advisory systems in agriculture are simplifying farmers’ decision-making processes, while AI-driven diagnostics in healthcare are accelerating disease detection. Expanding AI adoption in MSMEs and Tier-2-Tier-3 regions requires robust digital infrastructure, shared data platforms and appropriate institutional mechanisms.</p><p><strong>AI Infrastructure Is the Key to India’s Long-Term Digital Leadership</strong></p><p>Special emphasis is being placed on building secure, resilient, and future-ready digital and AI infrastructure. AI is no longer an aspirational technology. It has become a core necessity for public service delivery, industrial competitiveness, and digital governance. Considering the strategic importance of sovereign data and computing infrastructure, high-performance computing, indigenous hardware, secure data centres, and robust supply chains must be developed as national priorities. Privacy, compliance, accountability, and risk management must be embedded throughout the AI lifecycle. Trustworthy and secure AI infrastructure is the key to India’s long-term digital leadership.</p>