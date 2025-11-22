<ul><li><p>Highlighting India’s growing focus on menstrual health equity</p></li><li><p>A landmark gathering that convened leading voices in menstrual hygiene</p></li></ul><p>The 5th MHM India Summit 2025, India’s largest and most influential conclave on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM), concluded today at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, attracting an overwhelming response from stakeholders across government, global development organisations, academia, healthcare, and corporate India. Organised by Gramalaya, the summit brought together more than 250 delegates working collectively to strengthen India’s menstrual health ecosystem and accelerate progress toward equitable, accessible, and sustainable MHM solutions.</p><p>Gramalaya also marked a historic milestone at the summit by announcing India’s first Menstrual Waste-Free and Period-Friendly School, Arimalam Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukottai District. With 442 students, including 160 menstruating girls, the school has achieved 100% adoption of reusable cloth pads among all menstruators, including teaching and non-teaching staff. The campus features a dedicated Period-Friendly Toilet Complex equipped with privacy-focused infrastructure and an incinerator. All teachers have completed intensive Menstrual Hygiene Management training, and every student is sensitised on menstrual health and sustainable practices, positioning the school as a national model for period-friendly campuses.</p><p>The inaugural session opened with powerful insights by prominent leaders, including Prof. Shri Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs, Reckitt; Padma Shri S. Damodaran, Founder & CEO, Gramalaya; Mrs. Sneha Shergill, MHM Goodwill Ambassador; and Mr. Arpan De Sarkar, Economist at Jal Jeevan Mission. Speakers emphasised the urgent need to prioritise menstrual hygiene within national development agendas and strengthen policy, awareness, and community-driven engagement. A symbolic welcome was extended to the Bike Riders from Trichy, representing grassroots commitment to menstrual health advocacy.</p><p>Adding to this spirit of grassroots mobilisation, the summit proudly welcomed the inspiring riders of the ‘Birds of Roads’ Bike Rally, organised by Gramalaya in partnership with Birds of Roads bikers and Banega Swasth India. Beginning their journey from Tiruchirappalli on November 15, 2025, the riders covered nearly 5,000 kilometres across 10 states, spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene and promoting dignity and inclusion. Their commitment and energy carried Gramalaya’s message to countless communities, and their arrival in Delhi to conclude the rally was honoured with immense appreciation.</p><p>Reflecting on the vision behind the summit, Padma Shri S. Damodaran, Founder & CEO, Gramalaya said, "Menstrual health is not just a sanitation issue; it is a matter of dignity, inclusion and opportunity. Through the MHM India Summit, we are bringing together the country’s strongest voices to ensure that every woman and girl has access to safe, affordable and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. Our goal is to build a future where menstruation is understood without stigma and supported with the right infrastructure, education and policy frameworks so that no girl’s potential is ever limited by her period."</p><p>Throughout the day, the summit featured impactful plenary and breakaway sessions that examined the current MHM landscape, challenges, and opportunities. Senior representatives from UNICEF India, PATH, Plan India, MHAI, CRY, and other leading organisations shared insights on policy gaps, infrastructural needs, and innovative solutions to advance menstrual health in India. Key discussions covered the creation of period-friendly WASH facilities, effective community and school-based MHM education strategies, eco-friendly menstrual products, sustainable waste management, and the health dimensions of menstruation, including PMS, anemia, and menstrual disorders. Inclusivity remained central across sessions, focusing on the menstrual needs of differently abled individuals, transgender persons, and vulnerable communities, especially during emergencies. A special muppet performance by the Sesame Workshop India added a creative and engaging layer to the event’s awareness efforts.</p><p>The summit also celebrated an extraordinary national achievement, the Largest Handwashing Awareness Campaign for School Students, organised by Gramalaya in partnership with Reckitt’s Dettol Banega Swasth India program. Spanning 181 days from October 2, 2024 to March 31, 2025, the campaign reached 10,00,106 students across 4,921 schools, spreading the critical message of handwashing with soap. Recognised officially by the India Book of Records on June 20, 2025, this accomplishment reflects one of India’s largest school-based hygiene education efforts. During the summit, Padma Shri S. Damodaran presented the official record certificate to Prof. Shri Ravi Bhatnagar, whose unwavering support made the campaign possible.</p><p>The summit also showcased groundbreaking innovations, scalable models, and best practices from social enterprises and grassroots organisations, highlighting eco-friendly product solutions, tech-led interventions, and community-driven outreach models that are reshaping menstrual health across India. A dedicated session on CSR partnerships, led by Padma Shri S. Damodaran, Mr. M. Elangovan, Mr. Pradeep Chenthilkumar, and Adv. Vikas Kumar Khera explored how corporate collaborations can significantly strengthen national MHM programs. The session outlined opportunities for multi-year CSR partnerships aimed at expanding awareness, improving menstrual hygiene infrastructure, and ensuring sustained access to safe and affordable menstrual products.</p><p>Prof. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, Corporate communications, Corporate affairs, SOA, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt, said, "The extension of our Dettol School Hygiene Education Program in India is another step towards our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of creating a cleaner and healthier world. Dettol Banega Swasth India's partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu will focus on the importance of health, hygiene and nutrition in children to enable transformation and build awareness in our future leaders to create a healthier India."</p><p>Recognising excellence in the sector, the summit honoured changemakers through the MHM Awards 2025, celebrating impactful contributions in advocacy, innovation, community outreach, and research. The event concluded with a powerful valedictory session addressed by Dr. L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, and Ms. Charu Pragya, Lawyer and Social Activist. Their remarks reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening menstrual hygiene infrastructure, expanding community awareness initiatives, and deepening cross-sector partnerships that support menstrual health as a cornerstone of gender equity and public health.</p><p>The 5th MHM India Summit 2025 concluded with an open forum and networking dinner, encouraging attendees to build collaborations that will continue driving year-round impact. As India advances towards a more inclusive, informed, and menstrual health-positive society, the summit remains a crucial annual platform for dialogue, innovation, collaboration, and action.</p><p>For more information, visit: <ins><a href="https://mhmindiasummit.com/" rel="nofollow">https://mhmindiasummit.com/</a></ins></p><h3><strong>About Gramalaya</strong></h3><p>Gramalaya, founded in 1987 by Padma Shri awardee S. Damodaran, is a pioneering NGO dedicated to improving water, sanitation, and menstrual hygiene across India. Recognised as a National Key Resource Centre by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the organisation has implemented community-led WASH and MHM initiatives in rural, urban, coastal, and tribal regions for over three decades. Through its innovative sanitation models, girl-friendly toilet complexes, reusable eco-friendly menstrual products, and large-scale behavioural change programs, Gramalaya has empowered millions of women and girls with dignity, health, and equal opportunity. The organisation continues to expand its impact nationwide, aligning closely with national missions like Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission to create sustainable, inclusive, and hygiene-secure communities.</p>