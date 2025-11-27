India, the World’s Largest Democracy, Continues to Advance with Unwavering Faith in the Constitution: Chief Minister Shri Sai

<p><strong>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai participates in the “Humara Sanvidhan, Humara Swabhiman” programme on Constitution Day </strong></p><p><strong>Collective reading of the Preamble conducted</strong> </p><p><strong>Raipur, November 26, 2025:</strong></p><p>On the historic occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai joined citizens at the Town Hall in Raipur for the state-level programme titled “Humara Sanvidhan, Humara Swabhiman” (Our Constitution, Our Pride.) The event opened with a dignified and stirring atmosphere, as the Chief Minister, along with the assembled gathering, recited the Preamble of the Constitution in unison, reaffirming India’s shared commitment to the principles that guide the world’s largest democracy. Shri Sai also visited a special exhibition curated for the Constitution Day, viewed a short film on the Constitution, and captured the moment in a Selfie with public representatives to mark the significance of the day. </p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that India, the world’s largest democracy, has always marched forward with deep faith and conviction in its Constitution. He noted that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to speak, express, and participate without fear—an assurance that forms the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive democracy. He further emphasised that the ability of ordinary citizens to rise to positions such as MLAs and MPs is a direct outcome of the Constitution’s generous, egalitarian, and democratic spirit. </p> .<p>Remembering the profound contribution of members of the Constituent Assembly from across the country, the Chief Minister paid special tribute to the veterans from Chhattisgarh who played a formative role in shaping the Indian Constitution. He stated that the region’s historic participation remains a matter of enduring pride, and the wisdom, values, and nation-building vision of these eminent leaders continue to inspire future generations.</p><p>The event was attended by MLA Shri Rajesh Munat, MLA Shri Purandar Mishra, MLA Shri Sunil Soni, Secretary of the Culture Department Dr. Rohit Yadav, along with a large number of intellectuals and distinguished citizens.</p>