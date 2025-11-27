<p><strong>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Gufa Mandir (Cave Temple) at Tarun Sagaram Teerth, Muradnagar.</strong></p><p><strong>Referring to the Ram Temple, the CM said: The whole world and the country witnessed and experienced the eternal glory of India.</strong></p><p><strong>CM Yogi said: Our government has furthered the process of renaming Fazilnagar (where Bhagwan Mahavir attained Mahaparinirvana) as Pawa Nagari.</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the tradition of India is a great saga of sacrifice and dedication by saints, sages ($Rishi-Munis$), and great personalities. For ages, this great saga has been an inspiration for the world community. The world community has determined its future by listening to this great saga and drawing inspiration from it. Even today, the sacred methods of worship within India are fostering this system by working with deep reverence.</p><p>Just three days ago, the grand 'Maha-Yagya' great ritual for the completion of the construction of the magnificent Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya culminated, and the auspicious saffron flag was raised by the hands of PM Modi. The whole world and the country witnessed and experienced this eternal glory Sanatan Vaibhav of India.</p><p>CM Yogi arrived at Tarun Sagaram Teerth, Muradnagar, on Thursday. He inaugurated the Gufa Mandir, which was constructed in 100 days as part of the Panchkalyanak Mahamahotsav. CM Yogi Adityanath remembered Lord Parshwanath Ji and Saint Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. The CM also released the books Meri Bitiya (My Daughter) and Antarmana Divya Mangal Path.</p><h3>UP's Fortune: Birthplace of Many Jain Tirthankaras</h3><p>The Chief Minister stated that it is the good fortune of UP that the first Jain Tirthankara, Lord Rishab Dev, and four other Jain Tirthankaras were born in Ayodhya. The world has also seen four Jain Tirthankaras descend in Kashi. Jain Tirthankara Lord Sambhavnath was born in Shravasti. Lord Mahavir attained Mahaparinirvana in Pawagarh, Kushinagar. Our government has furthered the process of renaming Fazilnagar (where Lord Mahavir attained Mahaparinirvana) as Pawa Nagari.</p><h3>24 Jain Tirthankaras Inspired the World Community with Compassion, Friendship, and Non-Violence</h3><p>CM Yogi said that the 24 Jain Tirthankaras gave a new direction to society and inspired the world community with compassion Karuna, friendship Maitri, non-violence Ahimsa, and the principle of 'Live and Let Live' Jiyo-Jeene Do. They provided a new source of inspiration not just for human beings but for every living creature, and its relevance remains the same today.</p><p>If human civilization is to reach new heights of development, it must seek refuge in the spirituality Adhyatm of India. Along with spirituality, physical development and cultural and spiritual upliftment require a safe, civilized, and clean environment—something India has provided to the world before. The message of India, its sages, its tradition, and its Indian culture remains the same for the world community today.</p><h3>Internalizing the Message of Sages Paves the Way for World Welfare</h3><p>CM Yogi said that when we internalize the message given by the tradition of sages and saints, it paves the way for the welfare of the world<strong> </strong>community. CM Yogi mentioned that last year in April, PM Modi inaugurated the 'One World-One Chain' program on World Navkar Mahamantra Day and presented nine pledges to all of us: saving water,<strong> </strong>planting a tree in the name of the mother, mission for cleanliness, Vocal for Local, visiting the country, natural farming, healthy lifestyle, adopting yoga and sports, and working dedicatedly for the welfare of the poor. The tradition of Jain monks is working to promote these very pledges.</p><h3>CM Commended the Austerity, Discipline, and Self-Restraint of the Jain Monks</h3><p>CM Yogi also mentioned observing the daily routine of Acharya Prasanna<strong> </strong>Sagar Ji Maharaj and Upadhyaya Muni Piyush Sagar Ji Maharaj. He witnessed an incredible example of rigorous discipline, austerity<strong> </strong>Tapas, and self-restraint Atma-Samyam: 557 days of strict spiritual practice and 496 days of fast without water Nirjal Upvas. He said these things demonstrate that if we take a resolve, everything that we see outwardly can be experienced within this body. He said he got the opportunity to see and experience this through the spiritual practice of Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj.</p><p>Acharyashri Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj, Piyush Sagar Ji Maharaj, Navpadm Sagar Ji Maharaj, Parimal Sagar Ji Maharaj, State Government Ministers Sunil Sharma and Narendra Kashyap, MP Atul Garg, MLAs Nandkishore Gurjar and Ajit Pal, former MP Ramesh Chand Tomar, BJP Metropolitan President Mayank Goyal, President of Tarun Sagaram Teerth Sunil Jain, Patron Ravi Tyagi, and others were present at the event.</p>